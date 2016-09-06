Sailor recalls night of terror on burning boat at sea

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAXMEDIA NZ Murray Vereker Bindon abandoned his burning yacht in the Pacific Ocean into a leaking life raft.

A minute after Murray Bindon reached the aft deck of his yacht in the Pacific Ocean, flames engulfed the cabin where he had been sleeping.

He looked out into the midnight darkness - there was nowhere to go but the sea.

What he didn't know was the blaze had burned a hole his lifejacket rendering it useless.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Murray Vereker Bindon has written a book entitled The Life and Death of Sunny Deck.

A year on and the Hamilton-based sailor has put the terrifying ordeal into 178 bound pages titled Out! Out! The Life and Death of Sunny Deck.

Bindon, 71, crewmate Michael Boyd, 69, and Mexican captain Victor Campos, 36, were about 350 nautical miles from Tonga on the Pacific leg of the journey to Auckland when disaster struck on June 24 last year.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi survivor talks after Pacific Ocean rescue from burning boat

* Yacht fire survivors back in Auckland after dramatic ordeal

Rory O'Sullivan Michael Boyd, yacht owner Murray Vereker-Bindon and skipper Victor Campos reunite after the rescue.

At 1.30am as Bindon and Boyd slept in the aft cabin of their 15 metre yacht, Sunny Deck, the engine exploded.

Campos was on watch duty in the cockpit when he smelled smoke.

"He left the helm and went downstairs, opened the engine hatch in the galley, just outside our cabin and saw there was a fire," Bindon said from his home overlooking the Waikato River this week.

SUPPLIED Murray Vereker Bindon climbs aboard the container ship to safety.

Despite two fire extinguishers within reach, there was no time to fight the blaze.

Bindon woke to screams of "fuera, fuera" - "out, out" in Spanish. The cabin filled with smoke.

"Instantly we were choking. We couldn't see across the cabin."

Gasping, in boxer shorts, they groped their way through the galley and stumbled onto the deck.

"We had only just made it to the aft deck and the flames were coming up the steps."

"It was just incredible how rapidly the fire took hold."

Bindon and Boyd grabbed their lifejackets while Campos felt his way along the wall to grab the emergency beacon.

"It's the middle of the night, dark, raining and blowing - we pulled the life raft to the back of the boat and I fell in face first."

They initially planned to stay attached to the burning yacht, but with 700 litres of fuel and gas onboard the risk of explosion was high.

They cut themselves free, puncturing the raft pontoon in the process.

They were losing air in rough seas and the bottom of the raft started to sag.

"Water was coming in quicker than we could get it out - Victor was pumping air and Sam had his thumb on the hole."

With no way of knowing whether the emergency signal was being received, they could only hope.

"We were apprehensive - am I going to live? Am I going to die?

"We said a prayer."

Hope arrived an hour later at 3am when the MV Cap Capricorn sounded its horn in the distance.

The ship received a call from the Rescue Coordination Centre in New Zealand. It used the glow of the burning yacht as a beacon.

Sunny Deck was the only boat the freighter came across on its voyage from California.

The ship's crew threw down a 10-metre ladder and the trio clambered up - no easy feat for a 70 year old with a busted shoulder.

If MV Capricorn hadn't been there, it would have been days until a rescue boat arrived, Bindon said.

"I was cold, shivering - I don't know if I could have lasted."

Three days later, docked in Auckland, and back in the arms of his wife, Yolonda Estrada, Bindon was handed his lifejacket.

He turned it over to discover the hole.

"If we had fallen off the ladder we would never have been rescued, in the dark, we would have drowned in no time."

Bindon's self published the book is available at Pennys Bookstore at Chartwell and Centre Place Paper Plus.

- Stuff