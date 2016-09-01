Auckland police arrest wanted man Joshua Kite after almost a week on the run

Auckland police have arrested Joshua Kite almost a week after he went on the run.

Kite was being hunted by police throughout Northland and Auckland after he allegedly shot at officers in Northland last Friday and then made off in a police car.

The car was later found abandoned on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungaturoto, 60 kilometres south of Whangarei.

Officers said they executed a number search warrants in Manurewa, south Auckland, on Thursday afternoon and arrested Kite without incident.

This comes after his estranged partner Chey Thomassen begged for Kite to hand himself in.

"Your mum, dad and brothers don't need anymore pain. We lost you for 10 years and if you don't come forward we might lose you forever," Thomassen told NZME.

"I love you with all my heart as our daughter does, you're her idol and you know that. Show her the right way and that you love her and give yourself up, please, before someone else or you get killed.

"I'm begging you in tears, please, I love you Joshua even after what has happened, so do your kids. Teach them what's right."

Police said a decision around what charges Kite may face had not yet been made.

