Family of Joshua Kite plead for him to give himself up

NZ POLICE Joshua Mason Kite, 33, is wanted in relation to a shooting incident in Northland.

Friends of armed fugitive Joshua Kite have begged for him to give himself up.

Kite has been on the run since he allegedly shot at police in Northland last Friday.

His estranged partner Chey Thomassen said she, and their daughter, wanted him to hand himself in.

She said their daughter wondered if he was keeping warm or indeed if he was even still alive, NZME reported.

"Your mum, dad and brothers don't need anymore pain. We lost you for 10 years and if you don't come forward we might lose you forever," Thomassen told NZME.

"I love you with all my heart as our daughter does, you're her idol and you know that. Show her the right way and that you love her and give yourself up, please, before someone else or you get killed.

"I'm begging you in tears, please, I love you Joshua even after what has happened, so do your kids. Teach them what's right."

Police allege Kite fired a gun at two unarmed officers before fleeing with their car.

It was later found abandoned on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungaturoto, 60 km south of Whangarei.

Kite has previous convictions for armed robbery and is considered dangerous.

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum said a 25-year-old woman, who was believed to have been assisting Kite, was arrested on the weekend and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

"We will find Mr Kite. He knows that, his associates know that. I encourage him and his associates to simply make contact with us and come forward and we can bring this to a peaceful resolution.

"We will find you, whether it's today, tomorrow. We won't stop looking, you will be found."

Lendrum said Kite posed "no specific threat" to the public, "but anyone who carries a loaded firearm in public is obviously a danger".

Anyone who sees Kite is asked to call 111 immediately.

- Stuff