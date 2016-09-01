Earthquake measuring 5.7 hits Te Araroa, East Coast

GEONET It was situated 100km northeast of Te Araroa and was 25km deep.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake causing moderate shaking has been reported near Te Araroa on the East Coast of the North Island, says Geonet.

Initially the quake was reported as a 5.0, shortly after it struck at 10.04am on Thursday, but was quickly upgraded.

The earthquake 100 km northeast of Te Araroa has been review and updated from a M5.0 to M5.7: https://t.co/F2OfVJ3tDO #eqnz — GeoNet (@geonet) August 31, 2016

FAIRFAX NZ The quake initially measured 5.0 on the Richter scale.

Did you feel the quake? Email photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

It was situated 100km northeast of Te Araroa and was 25km deep.

On social media, the Earthquake Commission told affected residents to "take care of each other and remember the actions - drop, cover and hold", while the New Zealand Civil Defence also issued support.

We hope everyone is okay up on the #eastcoast after that one. Take care of each other and remember the actions - drop, cover and hold #eqnz — EarthquakeCommission (@EQCNZ) August 31, 2016

The quake was felt as far south as Christchurch and in the north in Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

Deep sway BOP #eqnz — André Hock (@transparency_a1) August 31, 2016

Sounds like that was a decent quake. We hope everyone is doing ok up the East Coast. #EQNZ https://t.co/urkd1zsIoc — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) August 31, 2016

- Stuff