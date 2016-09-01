Earthquake measuring 5.7 hits Te Araroa, East Coast

It was situated 100km northeast of Te Araroa and was 25km deep.
GEONET

It was situated 100km northeast of Te Araroa and was 25km deep.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake causing moderate shaking has been reported near Te Araroa on the East Coast of the North Island, says Geonet.

Initially the quake was reported as a 5.0, shortly after it struck at 10.04am on Thursday, but was quickly upgraded.

The quake initially measured 5.0 on the Richter scale.
FAIRFAX NZ

The quake initially measured 5.0 on the Richter scale.

Did you feel the quake? Email photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

It was situated 100km northeast of Te Araroa and was 25km deep.

On social media, the Earthquake Commission told affected residents to "take care of each other and remember the actions - drop, cover and hold", while the New Zealand Civil Defence also issued support.

The quake was felt as far south as Christchurch and in the north in Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

Ad Feedback

 

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers