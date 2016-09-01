Child's cancer tribute destroyed by Marlborough's golf cart vandal

DEREK FLYNN/stuff.co.nz Fairhall school student Violet Speakman and Marlborough Community Potters Secretary Wendy Florence talk about the daffodils that were destroyed when a man drove a golf cart through the Cancer Society's fundraising display.

The vandalism of a cancer fundraiser has devastated an 8-year-old girl who missed the chance to pick her decorated daffodil.

The Cancer Society Marlborough was forced to close the art installation after a man on a golf cart drove through the project on Wednesday.

Fairhall Primary School pupil Violet Speakman had decorated her ceramic flower in honour of her uncle Ian, who was diagnosed with cancer last Christmas.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Marlborough Potters Society secretary Wendy Florence with some of the daffodils that were destroyed when man drove a golf cart through the Cancer Society's fundraising display.

Violet said she had spent an hour decorating her flower and could not believe what had happened to the display.

"I really wanted to get it for my uncle," she said. Violet said she struggled to understand why it had happened.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Fairhall Primary School year 3 pupil Violet Spearman had decorated a ceramic daffodil to honour her uncle who has cancer.

"I was really annoyed with them and really sad too," she said.

About 3500 ceramic daffodils were painted by schoolchildren throughout Marlborough for display at the Taylor River Reserve in Blenheim.

The project was cancelled suddenly after a man "mowed" down the daffodils while driving a golf cart.

Violet's grandmother Diane Speakman said the entire family was disappointed they could not retrieve the symbolic artwork.

"To collect the daffodil that Violet had made ... it would have been something we always have when Ian has finished his treatment," she said.

Cancer Society Marlborough manager and support nurse Margot Wilson said she was "absolutely" upset to hear of the vandalism.

"We had taken that risk it would be out there in public, and the community had respected it," she said.

"We'd had no issues at night, which is when you might expect that there might have been a problem.

"It was such a big community effort and just the fact it was the children's artwork ... it's the children we really feel for."

Wilson said destruction of the site was a strange act to carry out.

"I think somebody will know him - there's not that many 50-years-olds in a golf cart with a canopy and an orange flag.

"We're really sad about it but we're not going to let it take away from what the project is."

The Marlborough Community Potters worked in collaboration with the Cancer Society to deliver ceramic daffodils to 36 Marlborough schools for decoration.

Group secretary Wendy Florence collected two boxes of damaged daffodils from the site.

Florence said she planned to create a mosaic from the broken, colourful rubble.

"We've worked really, really hard on this project - it's taken a huge amount of effort," she said.

"I was pleased we had a good week-and-a-half of the display without damage."

Blenheim police had no updates on their search for the man.

Cancer Society Marlborough estimated $20,000 had been raised through the project.

