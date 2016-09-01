Hamilton East's Euphrasie House looks to be gone by Christmas

KELLEY TANTAU/FAIRFAX NZ Work is under way to restore St Mary's Chapel in Hamilton East. Trust members Tony Egan, Julie South and Bob Peacocke stand outside the back entrance.

Hamilton East's Euphrasie House has the timer set for its demolition.

Purchased by the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton in 2012, consent for its demolition, supported by the Hamilton City Council, was granted in April 2013.

One of the conditions was that the adjoining St Mary's Chapel had to be strengthened. And now that work is under way, it is only a matter of time before the 1936 Spanish-mission-style convent and hostel will be brought down.

PAUA ARCHITECTS The artist's impression of St Mary's Chapel shows the traditional structure of the building will remain.

Hamilton East Community Trust chairwoman Lois Livingston​ said the impending demolition of Euphrasie House is a shame.

"We fought long and hard and we lost, so it was a great disappointment to many people in this area and throughout Hamilton, that an iconic building like that would be demolished.

PETER DRURY Euphrasie House on Clyde Street in 2012.

"It's the only one like it in New Zealand."

It was the facade Livingston​ first fell in love with.

"I thought the whole thing had so much potential, and it was all built with the chapel as well."

She​ said that once demolition begins, it would disappear in days.

"Once they put the wrecking ball in there, it won't take long at all to bring it down," she said. "I still don't understand it. It makes you think that nothing is sacred in this city."

But project manager for the Euphrasie site Graham Roil said the structure was just not built for modern times.

"It's a beautiful building," he said. "I like Euphrasie House, but I think it was designed for a different era."

Roil said the diocese has a number of court conditions and approvals required from council before demolition can begin.

"We're working through the process of how we meet those various conditions so that we can work towards the demolition.

"We need to make sure that we do everything that we're required to do," he said.

With one hand to take and one hand to give, it seems the adjoining St Mary's Chapel will rise stronger than ever.

As construction is under way to make the site earthquake-strengthened, and with a budget of $1 million, the conservation comprises two stages, project director Bob Peacocke said.

The disconnection of the chapel link from the adjacent Euphrasie House, earthquake-strengthening of the chapel building, external architectural work, provision of a new electrical power supply, and refurbishment of chapel statues fall under stage one, with the budget of $600,000 funded by donations.

The remaining $400,000 is dependent on ongoing fund-raising, with a suggested time frame for stage two to begin in October and completed by December 2016.

To date, the corridor link between Euphrasie House and the chapel has been disconnected and excavation work is completed.

Construction of new concrete foundations have begun and the outer skin of existing brick-wall panels has been removed, ready for new reinforced concrete wall panels.

The artist impression of the new chapel has come from Paua Architects and retains the traditional style.

Built for the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions, a Catholic congregation of mission and teaching nuns, the chapel was used by the sisters who resided in Euphrasie House.

​Sister Mary-Ellen O'Sullivan​, Sister Barbara Cameron, Sister Colleen Morey and Sister Raewyn Hogan all still live nearby and have fond memories of the chapel.

"It's always been a special place for us sisters. It was a chapel where the sisters made their final vows," Sister Barbara said.

They clearly remember what the chapel looked like: rows of heavy wooden seats, angels with candelabras either side of the altar.

It was where they spent their community prayer times, retreat times, morning and evening prayer times and for daily Mass.

They are all glad to see the chapel restored.

"Especially for the purpose for which they are going to renovate it: to keep it traditional but to give people a contemplative space in the city," Sister Barbara said.

"I think it will be lovely when the public of Hamilton East will be able to come to for quiet prayer and reflection and thought," Sister Mary-Ellen said.

"It's available to all people. I think that's a wonderful thing."

However, they said they will be pleased to see Euphrasie House go, and Sister Raewyn said they all had a chance to say their goodbyes.

