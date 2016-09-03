Rail crossing deaths: 'It's like you're watching it on TV and there's nothing you can do about it'

DEREK FLYNN/stuff.co.nz Former KiwiRail locomotive engineer, Christopher McMahon, who medically retired last year after a series of collision's says the incidents took a massive toll on him.

Every year people are hit and killed by trains, SAM SHERWOOD investigates how train drivers cope with deadly collisions.

Retired train driver Christopher McMahon knows the horror of seeing a person on the tracks ahead of him.

He knows the rush to stop a 2000-tonne machine travelling at 80kmh and then the long wait while the train screeches to halt.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff.co.nz Acting district prevention manager Inspector Hirone Waretini says people need to take extra care near railway tracks.

"You can see it all coming, it's like you're watching it on TV and there's nothing you can do about it – you put the train into emergency and then just sit there and wait," he says.

McMahon had been driving trains for more than 35 years when his machine killed Leroy Patu Worthington, 32, near the Budge St rail crossing in Blenheim.

Ask him today what happened and he can recall it as easily as he did on February 27, 2009.

McMahon put the train into emergency and stopped about 500m up the track, but it was too late, Worthington was dead.

"Where it happened was an s-bend so you couldn't see the place where this guy was until you were about 30 metres away. I thought it was just a pile of rubbish on the tracks, it was only as I got closer that I realised it was a body."

In a report into Worthington's death, the coroner said he had 266 milligrams of alcohol per 100 litres of blood in his system. The legal blood alcohol limit for drivers at the time was 80mg.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ There are 2783 level crossings in New Zealand, 1341 are private while 1442 are classified as public, including 112 standalone pedestrian crossings.

Worthington had been in Blenheim about four weeks and lived in a makeshift camp alongside the railway line.

Only a year earlier, McMahon's train hit an 18-year-old girl who was wearing headphones as she crossed the tracks in the middle of Blenheim. The girl suffered serious head and internal injuries, but survived.

McMahon says his life "started to go downhill" after the collisions.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Inspector Hirone Waretini Hirone Waretini says there's no amount of training that can prepare someone for what they see at the scene of a train collision.

"[They] just kind of changed my whole approach to the job.

"You start to get gun shy, you're perpetually looking for people to jump out in front of you, it just ruins your whole day at work. Every time you think, 'oh is that guy going to jump in front of me'. You don't need that, you've got to focus on what you're doing."

Suffering from sleep apnoea and other ailments McMahon eventually medically retired.

McMahon is by no means alone.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) general secretary and former train driver, Wayne Butson, was involved in about 10 collisions during his 20-year career, most of which were fatal.

He says once you see someone on the tracks "you're just completely powerless".

KIRK HARGREAVES/FAIRFAX NZ Police remove Richard Chandler's bike after he was killed when he rode into the path of a train in February.

"There's absolutely nothing you can do. All you can do is toot the horn, yell out and put the brakes on . . . after you've done that you're just an unwilling spectator for the next 850 metres because that's usually how long it takes you to stop."

Butson says the memories of a fatal train collision never go away.

"The reality is you remember each and every one of them, they just never leave you and they just become part of your life - occasionally they come back and revisit you from time to time."

He says it is the incidents when people intentionally jump out in front of trains that are hardest to forget.

"I remember two in particular where the person is standing by the track and I thought this is a bit strange and then they just step into the track and they make eye contact with you - you're just looking into someone's tortured soul and see the pain in their eyes, it's just terrible."

In his work with the RMTU, Butson has spoken to several other drivers who have "particularly horrendous" stories. One member hit a car and killed his wife, others have hit their own children's friends.

Each driver has their own coping mechanism. Some try and tough it out, others blame themselves and have lots of counselling while others resort to alcohol.

"Far too many of our members just can no longer do the job they love. Most of the people who drive trains do it because they actually like trains, it's their Thomas the Tank Engine type experience and then to find themselves in a situation where they can't go near a locomotive anymore without breaking sweats or trembling, they just can't do it and that's very traumatic in itself."

Stuff has examined 92 coroners reports (89 separate incidents) between July 14, 2007 and May 12, 2015 relating to train collisions. Of the deaths, 47 were found to be accidental, 37 were classified as suicide while eight were either inconclusive or did not say.

Of the 47 accidental deaths, 19 involved people who were either drunk or under the influence of drugs. Fifteen involved drivers failing to stop at a controlled intersection or simply did not see the train coming.

TrackSAFE NZ manager Megan Drayton says the majority of deaths on the railway occur from trespassing, both in New Zealand and around the world. A person is trespassing on railway tracks if they cross or walk along tracks anywhere other than a level crossing.

"Walking on railway tracks is not only illegal but it is also incredibly dangerous.

"Trains can be quiet, they travel a lot faster than people think, and they simply cannot swerve to avoid a person or vehicle on the tracks. The only safe and legal place to cross railway tracks is at formed level crossings where there are signs and/or signals to help people cross tracks safely."

There are 2783 level crossings in New Zealand, 1341 are private while 1442 are classified as public, including 112 standalone pedestrian crossings.

For public crossings, 21 per cent are actively protected by half arm barriers and 32 per cent are actively protected by flashing lights and bells. The remaining 47 per cent are protected by passive controls such as give way signs or stop signs.

KiwiRail says little can be done to reduce the number of accidental deaths involving drunk trespassers hit by trains.

"It would be impractical to fence the entire rail corridor and even if that were done it would not stop people gaining access either via level crossings, via station platforms, or other access possible access points," a spokesman says.

Immediately after a collision, KiwiRail provides support to the driver, and any other staff involved, through their Employee Assistance Programme (EAP). The driver and any other crew are relieved of duties. Victim Support is provided. Staff are offered ongoing support through their EAP, either voluntarily or after being referred by their manager.

KiwiRail does not record how many drivers have taken medical retirement.

"Being a caring employer, we would also look to identify any potential opportunities for redeployment to a different role before medical retirement would be considered," a spokesman says.

It's not just the train drivers who have to deal with the aftermath of a train fatality. Emergency services have to investigate what happened and retrieve the victim from the scene.

Acting district prevention manager Inspector Hirone Waretini says there's no amount of training that can prepare someone for what they see at the scene of a train collision.

"Our staff get extensive training on how to deal with sudden deaths and in fact they do get provided with imagery of what they might be expected to deal with during the course of their training at police college. But until you're there and until you're facing it for the first time you don't know how you are going to act and how prepared you are for it."

With eight people killed already this year in collisions with trains in Christchurch, Waretini says police have started internal discussions about what can be done to reduce deaths.

"In terms of solutions we will wait until we hear back from the coroner until we start formulating any kind of plan with our partner agencies. We will be doing this collaboratively, we're not going to do this alone."

