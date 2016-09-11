Demand grows for services helping children with 'inapproriate' sexual behaviour

After-school play dates immediately stopped when a youngster was found engaging in concerning sexualised behaviour with his peers at school.

Seven year-old Zack* is one of a growing number of children presenting to social service agencies in New Zealand with sexual behaviours deemed to be problematic.

In November 2015, Katie* received a phone call from her son's Canterbury school to say he had been involved in some "inappropriate stuff", which included touching other boy's genitals in the playground.

In the most serious incident, he and another pupil were found engaged with their pants down.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Through an intervention programme to address his sexualised and inappropriate behaviour, Zack knows who can and can't enter his safe bubble.

"I was a bit heartbroken to be honest," Katie said.

Social service agencies intervened soon after the "shock" phone call in November.

After a series of interviews, Zack was deemed to be safe in his family home and referred to the STOP programme, which provides community-based assessment and intervention services for adolescents and adults across the South Island who have engaged in harmful sexual behaviour and for children with concerning sexual behaviours.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Zack's parents keep a close eye on his Ipad and media use, after he was found to be engaging in concerning sexualised behaviour at school.

STOP children's service team leader Suzanne Alliston​ said the number of enquiries made to the children's service had increased by 205 per cent over the last five years.

"It tends to come in waves. I would say we get between five and 10 a week and some weeks are crazy for reasons we can't quite understand."

Peaks were noticeable after school holidays and at the end of the school year.

Alliston said demand for the service, for five to 12 year-olds, was driven by trauma, the accessibility of online pornography, alongside an increased awareness and knowledge of STOP.

Referrals to the adolescent programme had increased over the same period "but at a considerably slower rate".

The Canterbury service received 17 referrals in the 2011 financial year, from a total of 20, South Island-wide. Some 49 new referrals were projected for the 2017 financial year, with a total of 73 across the South Island.

Alliston said the stigmatisation of sexualised behaviour was one of the biggest barriers preventing children from receiving help.

"We need to stop labelling people with tags and thinking about their behaviour as some kind of indication of who they are. Behaviour is one part, and people behave in certain ways for certain reasons."

In the last few months, the service had appointed an education prevention co-ordinator, to work with caregivers and schools to increase their confidence and competence in managing sexualised behaviour in schools, home or the neighbourhood.

"It's a prevention measure and it's a way of helping people to feel equipped," Alliston said.

She hoped it would stop "extreme" safety measures in schools that isolated children, including where a child with concerning sexualised behaviour was made to wear a high visibility vest in the playground.

As with many of the children that STOP worked with, there was no simple explanation for Zack's behaviour.

"Zack reports experiences of accessing adult pornography online with other children and incidents of mutual sexualised behaviour with same aged peers.

It is likely that these factors combined with his impulsivity and a number of house or school moves over the proceeding years (precipitated by the earthquakes) contributed to him engaging in this behaviour," Alliston said.

WellStop, which covers the lower half of the North Island, including Wellington and Palmerston North, reported 25 high level referrals in the 2011 financial year.

That figure rose to 62 in the 2015 financial year.

WellStop chief executive officer Lesley Ayland​ said it was important not to assume that if a child was engaging in sexual behaviour that they had been sexually abused.

"There are many, many reasons that children act out sexually. One we see often is that they have been exposed to domestic violence or been physically abused.

It is thought the sexual behaviour may be either self-soothing to cope with the trauma, or they are imitating sexual violence perpetrated to others in the home, for example witnessing their mother being beaten and raped."

Ayland said that like STOP, access to online sexual material was an issue that was emerging in their work.

"Mainly we see this as a problem for teenagers as they tend to have access to cellphones and other devices, although increasingly children do too.

We have heard of teenage boys who follow porn stars like they might follow a rugby team and discuss them at the school gate in the same way."

Ayland said it was more likely children were exposed to the sexual activities of either adults or teenagers in the home.

"This can happen unintentionally, for example when children are thought to be outside or asleep, or there are some homes with little privacy or boundaries."

Safe Network chief executive officer John Woodward said the largest area of growth in demand for their services, which cover the top of the North Island, had come from children displaying concerning sexual behaviour.

"We currently have 36 children in our programmes, compared with an anticipated level of 27."

SAFE Network typically received 60 referrals for children under 12, at a rate of five per month. Some 60 per cent of children referred to Safe Network were involved with Child Youth and Family.

"Our observations are that these behaviours are most prevalent in school (including pre-school) and home. Understanding the environment and context that the behaviour is occurring in is vital to changing the behaviour, as is engaging with the adults supporting the child."

Ministry of Social Development Youth Justice Residential and High Needs Services general manager Chris Polaschek said the Ministry of Social Development took the issue of harmful sexual behaviour among children and young people very seriously and a substantial amount of funding was provided to address it.

MSD put $12.9 million into services in 2016/17.

"If CYF has concerns about a young person and we believe that an assessment is required then social workers can make a referral directly to one of these providers STOP, Wellstop and SAFE. Once an assessment is completed, a recommendation will be made to CYF as to the treatment approach needed, tailored to each case."

In April and in a STOP session, Zack told staff that he had entered an online chat room with a male stranger six months prior. The man had allegedly asked him to remove his clothes.

Alliston said it was uncommon for them to have incidents of online grooming of children in the Children's Service.

"In that scenario, we would report to Child, Youth and Family, rather than directly to the Police."

"Our experience is that this is a very complex issue for Police. Often there is no evidence or trace of what has occurred as with Zack and specialist IT skills are required."

A police spokeswoman said police took complaints of that nature seriously.

"In this instance the tablet in question was sent to our electronic crime lab for a forensic examination. No evidence was found on the device in relation to the alleged incident. The tablet was returned to the owner and the family were given online safety advice and referred to relevant organisations for support."

With the help of STOP, Zack had since learnt how to keep himself safe, and how to stay safe around others.

Having completed the eight-week programme over a week-ago, his parents continued to monitor his media use, and software had been installed on his Ipad to prevent Zack from searching mature content.

"Firstly, he ceased his sexualised behaviour and alongside this, gained a clear understanding about ok/not ok touch, ok/not ok language, privacy, personal space boundaries and being the boss of his own body. We saw Zack become more confident, less distressed and more able to manage his behaviour," Alliston said.

Zack had since left the school where his behaviour arose. His new principal spoke on the condition of anonymity, to protect the identity of the family.

He said the issue of sexualised behaviour in schools had always been there, but more needed to be done to help schools effectively manage cases like Zack's.

"I think it's part of a much bigger issue around resourcing in schools and expectations on staff and the amount and the volume of work that they're expected to cover.

"What would be really helpful, would be if the Ministry of Education would staff us for the needs we have around our students. There is no question that teaching in schools is more complex and more dynamic than it's ever been but our staffing and resourcing doesn't reflect that."

Over the last two years, the Canterbury primary school had supported four students with concerning sexualised behaviour, and of those students, two had suffered some sort of trauma.

The Ministry of Education provided a funded contract for STOP to deliver training to primary and intermediate schools. That contract ended in June 2016.

Alliston said they had chosen to continue their school's training programme, after the contract's end.

Ministry of Education head of sector enablement and support Susan Howan said the specialist services STOP offered had been really useful for schools.

"We are currently looking at how we can continue to offer schools across the southern region access to these services when they are needed.

Generally the role of schools in terms of any management of sexualised behaviour is a short-term one, until the right long-term help can be engaged."

* Names have been changed to protect the child and his family.

If you have concerns about a child engaging in sexualised behaviour, further information can be found at:

* www.stop.org.nz or you can contact the STOP Children's Service on 03 3530257.

* www.wellstop.org.nz or phone 04 566 4745

* www.safenetwork.org.nz or phone 09 377 9898

