Ngatata Love's deception of trustees and developers had hallmarks of dishonesty, judge finds

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Sir Ngatata Love in court on Thursday to hear his fate.

So much time had passed, so many charges had fallen by the wayside, but in the end it was Sir Ngatata Love facing the music alone, found guilty on a single charge.

The events that led to Thursday's court decision had begun as early as 2006, uncovered as a result of the criminally tangled affairs of two Wellington accountants brought low playing a losing game against Inland Revenue.

The gathering public storm over what was alleged to have happened at the Tenths Trust involving Sir Ngatata, his son Matene, and Sir Ngatata's particular friend, Lorraine Skiffington, ended abruptly in June 2013 with a bland report about three people being charged with corruption offences over business deals.

Evidence "suggested strongly" qualified lawyer Lorraine Skiffington and Ngatata Love diverted funds for their own benefit.

Names and identifying details were suppressed. It wasn't so much a veil that dropped on the proceedings, it was a steel door.

It would be more than three years before the door was opened.

Last month it was finally revealed that Sir Ngatata Love would be standing trial alone, that his son had already pleaded guilty to one charge and been sentenced, and that Lorraine Skiffington was too ill to stand trial.

Love, the once-sharp academic and iwi leader was also showing signs of dementia, but not to an extent that would stop him standing trial.

The original charge list for the High Court trial for the three included deception over a $1,687,500 developers' payment to secure a prime Trust site in inner-city Thorndon, an agreement for the developer to later pay $1.8 million in relation to the same development, corruptly attempting to obtain up to $750,000 to show favour to Wingnut Films in relation to developing trust-owned land at Shelly Bay, and an attempted tax fraud.

In December 2013 they had been facing a total of 20 charges. The defendants dwindled in number and so did the charges.

As the August 3 trial date approached – along with Love's 79th birthday on September 7 – the Crown elected to go to trial on just two charges, and even those were laid in the alternative. Justice Graham Lang's verdict found Love guilty of one charge, albeit a serious one.

The Tenths Trust administered land for Wellington and Taranaki-based iwi. In 2006 Love was the trust's chairman and a professor at Victoria University's business school.

The cash-strapped trust needed joint ventures or partnerships to make the most of its land assets, and for the the other party to bear the cost and risk of projects.

The trust hooked Auckland property developer Redwood and developer and financier Equinox for a project. An early association with Love's son Matene led to $168,750 being paid to his company as a "secret commission" to show favour to the developers, but no more money was paid after the developers became "disillusioned" with his work performance. The judge said there was no evidence that Love knew about the money Matene's company received.

Love then included Skiffington in dealings with developers who signed an agreement to pay $3m, plus GST, to secure the lease on the Pipitea St site where they wanted to build.

The structure of the deal changed and only $1.5m, plus GST, was paid. Instead of being to secure the lease it changed to being paid to Skiffington's company for services in relation to the lease. Within days it was in accounts set up for Skiffington and Love's trusts, and from there most of it went to reduce the $1.8m loan the couple had taken to buy a substantial waterfront property where they both would live.

The judge did not accept Love's assertion he did not know about the payment offered. Love was dealing with the developers' representative directly, the judge pointed out. He also did not accept Love's assertion that he did not know the house loan was repaid in part, or where the money had come from.

The other Tenths trustees knew nothing of the payment, and the judge found Love had intended to deceive them. As the developer was offering to pay the trust $3m, the trust was borrowing $2.2m to meet its commitments.

"The manner in which events occurred between November 2006 and January 2007 suggests strongly that Dr Love and Ms Skiffington devised a plan or strategy designed to divert for their own benefit funds that would otherwise be payable to the Tenths," the judge said.

He found there could be little doubt that Love also intended to deceive the developers into thinking the money was to be used for the trust's benefit.

- Stuff