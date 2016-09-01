Dunedin mum Aleshia Wheeler seeks closure for son over father Tim Wallis' disappearance

SUPPLIED Six-year-old Jasiah Wheeler-Lees' father, Tim Wallis, disappeared in 2010 shortly after he was born.

Jasiah Wheeler-Lees doesn't know his father. He was barely one month old when he disappeared.

Now he is six. Old enough to ask questions. His mother, Aleshia Wheeler, tells him the truth.

"[I tell him] he's been missing since you were a baby," she said.

SUPPLIED Tim Wallis, who would now be 32, has been missing since 2010.

"But it's really hard to tell that to a six-year-old."

Tim Wallis​ vanished in 2010 but wasn't reported as missing until last year, when family couldn't contact him to inform him of a relative's death. Police said then that he was last seen at a fish and chip shop on Hillside Rd, Dunedin, on August 6, 2010. His bank accounts were open but had not been used since.

READ MORE:

* Mystery over disappearance of Dunedin man Tim Wallis six years ago

* Police concerned for man missing since 2010

Wheeler, 24, said she last saw Wallis several days before that, when she dropped him off at the house where he was staying. The couple had just broken up.

"To be honest I thought he's just running away because he didn't want to be a father," Wheeler said.

"I didn't think anything of it. I thought, 'If he doesn't want to be in his son's life, that's fine'. Then all this stuff came out that he's actually missing."

Wallis had been in and out of jail for weapons and burglary-type offences, and lived an unsettled life, she said.

"He's sort of the person that used to disappear a lot.

"He was a very closed off sort of person. Very flighty. Always coming and going. [He had] a lot emotionally going on."

Last year, police said Wallis had spoken about "disappearing to the North Island". Wheeler said he had family there.

"The police said that he saw his ex-girlfriend in Rotorua and that was the last sighting of him. He was going to Auckland then Whangarei and he never [got there]."

An episode of crime television programme Police Ten 7 last year appeared to support that. In an appeal for information on Wallis' whereabouts, it put his last confirmed sighting in Rotorua in September 2010 and noted he planned to travel to Whangarei via Auckland but never made it.

This week, police said the case had been referred to the coroner, as "all lines of enquiries have been exhausted".

"However, if we do receive any new information, police will continue to make enquiries."

Wheeler hoped she could one day tell her son more about what happened to his father.

"Every day it's on my mind," she said.

"It'd be just good to get some closure for Jasiah. It's just puzzling. How can someone just disappear?"

Wallis is described as 185 centimetres tall and of thin build, with brown hair.

He has several distinct tattoos, including a pentagram on the back of his left hand, graffiti-style writing on his neck and a tiger on his right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunedin police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff