Father finds 'dead creature' in tin of baked beans, Watties says more likely mould

Maarten Holl Watties say the offending baked beans may have had mould in them.

A suspicious-looking gloopy blob awaited Glenn Laker in a tin of Watties baked beans he was about to serve his children for dinner.

"I opened the tin upside down and discovered a creature!" he posted on his public Facebook page, along with a video of the misadventure.

Laker's wife Korrin shared the video and commented that she believed her kids "nearly ate a dead preserved mouse!!"

"... all the hair, feet etc will be dissolved inside the can :( so so yuck."

READ MORE:

* Trapped ducklings saved using a baked beans can

* These gross ingrediants are lurking in your food

Further commenters jumped on the bandwagon, many vehemently vowing to never eat the product again.

Watties spokesman Paul Hennessy told Stuff in a statement that the tin and contents had been collected from the Lakers and was "undergoing investigation."

"Previous incidences like this have turned out to be mould," he added.

A statement from the company explained how tins damaged in the supply chain can let in air, allowing mould to grow.

"This happens very occasionally out of the millions of cans of baked beans we produce each year," he said.

The Lakers declined to comment.

- Stuff