Father finds 'dead creature' in tin of baked beans, Watties says more likely mould
"I opened the tin upside down and discovered a creature!" he posted on his public Facebook page, along with a video of the misadventure.
Laker's wife Korrin shared the video and commented that she believed her kids "nearly ate a dead preserved mouse!!"
"... all the hair, feet etc will be dissolved inside the can :( so so yuck."
Further commenters jumped on the bandwagon, many vehemently vowing to never eat the product again.
"Previous incidences like this have turned out to be mould," he added.
A statement from the company explained how tins damaged in the supply chain can let in air, allowing mould to grow.
"This happens very occasionally out of the millions of cans of baked beans we produce each year," he said.
The Lakers declined to comment.
- Stuff