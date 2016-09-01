Imagine Lego... but better. A Kiwi has invented 'Flexo'

Seven Sharp Mark Stolten came up with the bright idea in while waiting to see a physio.

Sitting in a doctor's waiting room, Mark Stolten came up with the idea of making Lego that you can bend.

Now, he and son James have developed "Flexo" in his garage with a 3D printer and a milling machine.

It's essentially Lego connected by rubber tendons, which allow your models to bounce, spring and flex.

Seven Sharp / TVNZ Flexo is Lego you can bend

"Flexo is about adding to the Lego experience," Stolten told Seven Sharp.

READ MORE:

* Child destroys $22,000 Lego sculpture an hour into exhibition

* Kiwi David Strang gets credit for inventing instant coffee

* New mountainbike stand invented in Timaru

The idea for the toy came as Stolten looked at pictures of the human body's network of tendons and muscles while he was waiting for treatment, he explained.

Stolten says he and his son have talked to international toy company Lego, who are "excited" about what Flexo could add to their range.

So now, he's turned to Kickstarter to help fund the machines to make Flexo happen on a grand scale.

- Stuff