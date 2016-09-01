Spring springs a leak as MetService issues severe weather watch

WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Spring is here, but don't plan a picnic yet.

After a calm first day of spring heavy rain is on the way for parts of the country on Friday.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch for a front moving northeast up the South Island, and also the central North Island, overnight on Thursday. That front was preceded by a band of heavy rain.

Fiordland and Westland south of Otira could expect heavy rain throughout the night. Wellington and the Kapiti Coast would see some strong rain on Friday morning, but the heaviest rain would stick to the Tararuas.

Later on Friday the front would move up over the Hawke's Bay, bringing a solid band of rain with it.

"For places where people actually live we are saying expect rain, but the heaviest is up in the mountains," forecaster Claire Flynn said.

Severe northeasterly gales were also expected on Friday.

The gusts of up to 100kmh would hit exposed places on the Canterbury Highlands in the morning.

Northeasterly gales were also expected for exposed parts of the Wairarapa throughout the day.

TYPICAL FIRST DAY OF SPRING

Thursday was cool but sunny day for most of the country, with pockets of rain - so a pretty typical New Zealand spring day.

Cooptown in the Banks Peninsula was the warmest town, with an very agreeable high of 22.5C.

Kaikoura came in second at 20.7C.

Some cloud hung around western areas and the deep south, but most Kiwis could see the sun.

