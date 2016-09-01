Woman tells of night spent lost in Foxton Beach forest

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jennie Fon spent a night in the open after getting lost in the forest near Foxton Beach.

An afternoon walk with a friend's dog turned into a frightening night in the pitch black of a Foxton Beach forest when Jennie Fon lost track of the trail.

The 58-year-old Foxton woman was walking Ben the labrador cross in a forestry block at the north end of Foxton Beach on August 3 when she realised she'd lost the trail.

She called police at 4.55pm, but rescuers were unable to locate her, despite searching into the night.

Supplied Jennie Fon walked out of the forest she was lost in overnight near Foxton Beach, at dawn of August 4, with labrador cross Ben.

The next morning, she emerged cold, but safe, onto Foxton Beach, with Ben at her side.

READ MORE:

* Missing woman found safe with dog at Foxton Beach

* Searchers find woman, four children, who were missing in Te Urewera

* Missing Foxton Beach man survives with dog

The experience was horrible, and disjointed, she said.

Warwick Smith Jennie Fon, at home with Franklin, front, and T.J., her Maltese dogs, says she thought she was alone in the dark.

That day, she'd picked up Ben, told his owner she'd have him a bit longer than usual, and that she was heading out into the forest.

"I go through the forest all the time with my dogs. We walked in the usual way that I go, and then there was a dog hurtling toward us, and I veered off the track because Ben was rescued as a young dog."

She reached the end of the block, but got lost on her way back when she realised she hadn't found a clear path.

It didn't take long before she realised she needed help, and after admitting she was lost in a text to Ben's owner, called police. Bad reception meant only snippets of information could be passed through, and the phone's battery died.

Night set in very quickly under the trees, and Fon found she couldn't see past arm's length. Ben the dog is jet black, so even though he was secure on a lead, she couldn't see him.

Initially, she was certain she'd be rescued.

"I really thought they'd find me, I really didn't think I'd be out there all night, because I thought I'd rang early enough."

But as the cold really dug deep, the wet seeped up through the pine needles, and quiet settled in, she realised she was stuck.

Ben was not a cuddly dog, and strained on his lead, barking, whining and digging, she said. He didn't offer any extra warmth.

Fon had to make do with the vest jacket and thin hoodie she was wearing, pulling her arms in to keep her warm.



Fon said she'd always told her children that if they were lost they should stay where they were, so she did just that.

"I had stumbled round so I was under a tree, which wasn't great, and mounded up some pine needles under me.

"Ben was on an extension lead and he'd started wrapping himself around branches, so I rolled the lead in and tied it around my foot. He was very distressed."

She heard helicopters searching overhead, and tried in vain to yell and wave as they passed over twice.

Aside from that, she had no inkling anyone else was out there. She was alone.

"I thought I was on my own. The trees just gobble up noise."

Later, Fon learned a Search and Rescue team had been out with a tracker dog till 3am.

As she waited in the darkness, she listened for the direction of the sea. When it brightened enough for her to see Ben, they walked until they hit sand.

From the beach, she regained cellphone reception and called police.

Not long later, a policewoman in a 4WD came barrelling down the beach, picking her up and wrapping her in a warm jacket.

"It was only when I got to the fire station that I realised the scale of [the search]."



Her husband and brother had spent the night there, waiting for any news. Ben's owner had been getting updates every two hours throughout the night.

"It was overwhelming. I was just grateful to see anybody. It was relief."

Fon says she was lucky it was a dry, and relatively warm night for August.

A week later temperatures dipped again, and she thinks the outcome could have been different.

In the weeks that followed, Fon has visited her rescuers to distribute boxes of chocolates, and has undergone counselling.

She has decided she'll wait for company before she ventures back into the forest again.

- Stuff