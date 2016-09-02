Tsunami threat after 7.1 magnitude earthquake off East Cape jolts North Island

A severe earthquake has struck off the North Island's East Cape, generating tsunami activity.

The quake - 7.1 in magnitude, 130km north-east of Te Araroa at a depth of 55km at 4.37am - was felt from Northland to Wellington in the North Island, and in the top of the South Island. Severe reports were felt in Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty..

Civil Defence has issued a tsunami warning for the East Coast of the North Island (including Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty). The warning has been lifted for the upper South Island.

It said the first tsunami activity had already arrived - waves including one measuring 30 cm - measured at Gisborne port and the gauge at East Cape.

Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

People in coastal areas have been warned to stay off the beaches and shore.

Friday morning's 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck 130km north-east of Te Araroa at a depth of 55km.

Civil Defence advised residents to listen to radio/TV for further updates, and follow instructions of local Civil Defence authorities.

Those living along Gisborne district's coastline have been advised to go to higher ground or as far inland as possible.

Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management advises people to take their radios with them and listen to further instructions and advice from Civil Defence.

Friday morning's big earthquake followed a 5.7 shake on Thursday morning, 100km north-east of Te Araroa at a depth of 25km at 10.04am.

A number of large aftershocks have been felt since Friday morning's 7.1 jolt, including a 5.6 at 5.14am.

'ONCE THERE'S DAYLIGHT WE WILL SEE DAMAGE'

Local Jack Brooking lives 4 kilometres from the Te Araroa . She said she was awake before the quake struck but afterwards "every light in the township went on".

Her house is made of a shipping container and therefore "swung" during the quake without suffering damage. However the steel doors at each end popped open and items inside the house fell down.

"I know there will be damage to other houses ... I would say once there's daylight we will see damage."

Although the area was prone to powercuts the power was still on, she said.

Gisborne District Councillor Pat Seymour was already awake in Whangara, near Gisborne, when the 4.38am earthquake struck.

"It was quite vigorous."

"It was enough to make me stand in the doorway- this was quite severe."

She had been up for an early flight and said it was dark when she had to drive down the coast to get to the airport and she watched the sea for signs of tsunami anxiously as she passed.

"The sea was flat and calm."

Iain Fraser lives on Pohutu Rd, Te Araroa and was still at home.



"It was pretty severe shaking for a couple of minutes. Then a couple of very light tremors after that."



"I'm actually 1000 metres from the ocean but I'm up off sea level about 100ft."

"I'm looking like the only one left in town at the moment."



Fraser had not heard any warnings to leave the area.



"My radio has been acting up so I haven't heard."



"I've heard people down below me on sea level have gone up the road."

His house was fine

"Everyone's still got electricity, haven't heard of any damage."



CIVIL DEFENCE ADVICE

Civil Defence issued the following information for East Cape residents:



1. Expect aftershocks and remember to drop, cover and hold.



2. Look after yourself and get first aid if necessary. Help others if you can.



3. Assess your home or workplace for damage. If the building appears unsafe get everyone out. Use the stairs, not an elevator and when outside, watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines. Stay out of damaged areas.



4. Look for and extinguish small fires if it is safe to do so. Fire is a significant hazard following earthquakes.



5. Listen to the radio for updated emergency information and instructions.



6. Do not overload phone lines with non-emergency calls.



7. Help people who require special assistance – infants, elderly people, those without transportation, families who may need additional help, people with disabilities and the people who care for them.

