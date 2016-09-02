Upper Hutt street woken by car explosion, fire

JARED NICOLL/FAIRFAX NZ A station wagon ablaze on Lane St in Upper Hutt.

Upper Hutt residents were shaken awake by a car explosion early on Friday morning.



Emergency services extinguished the blaze which burnt out a car parked along Lane St, shortly after 2am.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said she was woken by a series of booms and yelling outside her property.

"It was a loud boom, boom, boom. They were yelling, 'f***'.

JARED NICOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Firefighters extinguished the station wagon, which exploded on fire in Lane St, Upper Hutt.

"I went out and the car was just fully on fire. It was just unreal."

Rimutaka Fire Station officer Errol Tapiki said the car was engulfed in fire by the time firefighters arrived.

One fire appliance extinguished the blaze without further incident.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

