New Zealand earthquake: Tsunami activity after 7.1 magnitude quake on East Cape

The 'felt' reports after the 7.1 magnitude quake.
Geonet

The 'felt' reports after the 7.1 magnitude quake.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake off New Zealand's East Cape has caqused tsunami activity which is expected to continue. Follow our live updates below.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers