Body of Kiwi missing off south of France found

STUFF.CO.NZ A young Hahei man rescued an exhausted and bloody orca yesterday after it was entangled in a cray pot.

The body of a Coromandel man missing off the coast of the south of France has reportedly been found on the seabed.

Rhys Cochrane, 24, went missing while swimming off the super yacht he works on off the coast of Cannes on Monday night.

The alarm was raised after Cochrane didn't turn up to his shift on the yacht.

SUPPLIED Rhys Cochrane failed to resurface after going for a swim off a super yacht off Cannes.

It's believed he went for a swim while on his break and never resurfaced.

READ MORE: Diver frees entangled orca

French officials mounted a search which was officially called off on Thursday.

His Hahei-based parents have since travelled to France.

Hemisphere Crew Solutions, which provides staff to the charter yacht industry, posted an update on the search at 2.30am NZT on Friday stating that Cochrane's body had been located.

"Rhys was found unconscious on the seabed and the scheduled search for tomorrow has now been cancelled.



"Thank you to all who have shared and supported the search for Rhys. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

On a Give-a-little page set up to help fund the earlier search, set to be undertaken by family, it describes Cochrane as a "competent and experienced" swimmer.

"Swimming from the yacht was not an unusual thing for him or the crew to do on a daily basis."

Cochrane grew up in Hahei and made news in 2012 when he helped rescue a bloodied orca entangled in a cray pot.

Cochrane's family diving business had received a call from the Department of Conservation telling them that the mammal was in distress and needed to be let free.

It didn't take long for the then 20-year-old and his father to find the whale - exhausted after dragging the cray pot up from the ocean's surface.

"I jumped in the water to see how it was tangled and noticed it was tangled around the tail, which means it could be cut free," Cochrane said at the time.

"It had cuts all over its head from the rope … and down the tail there were a few rope burns and I could see blood from where the rope was."

Cochrane used knives to cut the orca free.

- Stuff