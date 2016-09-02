East Cape earthquake sends people to higher ground

CCTV footage from New World Whakatane shows stock thrown to the floor in the 7.1 magnitude East Cape quake.

Some East Coast families have adopted a better safe than sorry approach, choosing to stick to higher ground for the rest of the day despite the tsunami warning being lifted.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that triggered a tsunami and sent East Cape residents fleeing for higher ground was a scary 4.37am wake-up for the remote community of Te Araroa on Friday.

Opotiki mother Hope Hata and her partner had four children aged under five, including a six-month-old baby, and they were taking no chances when the ground rumbled under the beds. They put the children into the car, left their beachfront home and headed for the hills.

Interactive: Mapping the East Coast earthquake swarm depicting all of the shakes on the morning of September 2.

"They were actually very calm - it was scary but we knew we had to be calm for their sake - it's just like we were going on an adventure in the night."

USGS USGS map showing the severity of the shaking after Friday's big quake.

Concerned about the prospect of a tsunami, the family realised too late they had left a beloved family member behind to face whatever may come.

"We were extremely worried because as we were driving off it was like; 'Oh my god. The dog.' We left our dog behind- we were a bit upset about that. My three-year-old was not impressed. But as their dad told the kids - 'I'm sorry but we've just got to go.' "

Breakfast Bill Martin from the Te Aroroa Holiday Park said the earthquake was "very violent" and was followed by two "reasonable aftershocks".

The family stayed on a hill for about half an hour- they couldn't see the sea in the pre-dawn darkness - but they could see a lot of traffic from their high vantage point, and reckoned other families were heading for the hills too.

Hata said they would spend the day at a friend's place well above sea-level.

The couple work for the same organisation and Hata said they had been told they did not have to come into work if they felt unsafe.

ONE News Gisborne service station worker Melissa Down said the petrol pumps swayed in the shake.

She had also heard preschools and schools in the area were closed for the day.

'IT WAS JUST ROCKING'

Eastern Four Square owner Liz Koia described the quake as "a bit of a fierce, scary shake," leaving her township in a panic as people ran for cover and to save their possessions as the earthquake centred 100km northeast of Te Araroa rattled their homes.

MORNING REPORT/RADIO NEW ZEALAND Resident Aomihi Cook said the earthquake was "the freakiest one that we're felt in Te Araroa."

"It was just rocking, I thought it wasn't going to stop, you could hear the buildings creak, it was quite scary. All I could think of was tsunami, so I jumped out of bed and got ready to leave."

Many in the community fled to higher ground under the instruction of Civil Defence. A 30cm tsunami wave later hit the East Coast as a swarm of aftershocks struck. There had been 57 in total by 7.10am, including a magnitude 6.2.

The Four Square owner, Koia, later returned to her shop to discover the degree of damage.

MORNING REPORT/RADIO NEW ZEALAND Waves of around 30 centimetres and were detected on the East Cape and Great Barrier. GNS seismologist Bill Fry explains what that means and what the risk of a tsunami is.

"It's just minor stuff, no wine bottles or anything thank goodness."

Koia said only about 16 muesli bars and some ice-cream cones had fallen off the top shelves.

"We sort of stack it so if there is an earthquake nothing falls off."

MORNING REPORT/RADIO NEW ZEALAND RNZ Gisborne correspondent Murray Robertson describes the rude awakening.

SAVING THE TV



TVs and pictures on walls went flying in houses all up the East Coast when the quake hit. At Hicks Bay, a small settlement closest to the epicentre, the locals have gathered in the motels that sit on higher ground.



One of those to have run for a motel was Tenga Apiata, cousin of Willie Apiata VC.



"I felt a little shock, then it just got bigger and bigger and everything started rocking. Everything in the house just started rattling and falling everywhere. I jumped up and saved our TV because that was ready to fall over and smash," he said.



Apiata, his partner and his 15-year-old son, made haste for the motel. "That's the biggest quake we've ever had on the coast and I've been here for 20 something years. It was scary alright," he said.

"We're not feeling too bad now, Apiata said.

"Nearly everyone from Hicks Bay is here or at the other motel. There's probably 50 here and 50 at the other one," he said.

"A lot of people have said their photos have fallen on their walls," Apiata said.

HEADING FOR THE HILLS

East Cape resident Aomihi Cook said her community headed for the hills after the 7.1 earthquake struck.

Cook said the quake "was horrible, it was bad".

"I've never experienced one like that, but it was freaky," Cook said.

"Our homes we don't know, we heard the alarm and we all just evacuated and came up the hill. We don't know how our houses are but the sea looks pretty asleep to me but to be safe we're going to stay here until we're told to go home."

"Talking to everybody they've said their houses are fine. Some rescued memoirs from their homes, others walked their cats and dogs."

HOTEL REFUGE

Hotel owner Knox Toheriri had a family from the coast on his doorstep soon after he was woken by the quake.

Te Puia Springs Hotel is on high ground inland between Tokomaru and Waipiro Bays. Toheriri checked on his guests then found a man sitting outside. He asked him to bring the rest of his family indoors and he offered offered them some toast.

Locals from the bays tended to head for the hill during tsunami warnings and Toheriri said people could hang out at the hotel if they felt worried throughout the day.

"It's a pretty safe place, pretty high up. I can't even see the sea from here."

"I hope a few more of them come up."

GISBORNE RATTLED

Gisborne District Councillor Pat Seymour was already awake in Whangara, near Gisborne, when the earthquake struck.

"It was quite vigorous."

"It was enough to make me stand in the doorway- this was quite severe."

She had been up for an early flight and said it was dark when she had to drive down the coast to get to the airport and she watched the sea for signs of tsunami anxiously as she passed.

"The sea was flat and calm."

She was at the airport about 6.15am and said at that stage she had not heard of any damage from anyone in her ward, which included Tolaga Bay.

Ward said people should take heed of any emergency instructions, but residents in Tolaga Bay had not been told to self-evacuate yet.

BETTER OFF IN BED

Tokomaru Bay resident Marlene Kipa said she was woken by shaking, but stayed in bed.

The quake didn't feel particularly strong where she was - but the thought of the worst crossed her mind.

"That did cross my mind - the Christchurch earthquake - I wondered how they feel."

Her home is about 40 metres above sea level and she said the tiny township was used to the threat from the coast - its warning sirens had not gone off, but she had felt "three or four" aftershocks since.

"We're aware of tsunami. People on the East Coast are very wary of tsunami."

If they went off she and her husband would head for the hill, Kipa said.

She was not too worried in the meantime: "I'm going to finish mowing my lawn."

- Stuff