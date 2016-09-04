Tragic Australian tourist Tamara Schmidt's final moments revealed

Tamara Schmidt was hit by a car on State Highway 1 in Southland.

The mother of an Australian tourist who died in mysterious circumstances says her partner "abandoned" her on the night she passed away.

Tamara Schmidt, 37, was run over by a car on State Highway 1, between Bluff and Invercargill, in October last year, several hours after having an argument with her partner Richard Konarski.



Police investigating her death said she was lying down when she was hit and may have already been dead.

Konarski has been charged with male assaults female from an altercation between the couple, but says there is nothing sinister about her death.



"It's just a tragic set of circumstances."

In her first interview, Schmidt's mother Rae Kelly paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, and revealed what happened in the last hours before she died.

"She [Schmidt] was ferocious and fearless. She'd dance in the rain. She loved us all so intensely - there was no escaping it. She would have died for anyone she loved."

According to Kelly, the couple had been out for dinner in Bluff and had an argument while driving back to Invercargill.

Kelly said Schmidt jumped out of the car and took off into the night.

Konarski is said to have searched for Kelly for an hour before returning alone to their accommodation in Invercargill.

He returned the next morning about 6am and found the road blocked, and police told him there had been a fatality.

"They said she was probably unconscious when the car hit her, but alive," Kelly said.

The Britz campervan police believe Tamara Maree Schmidt was travelling in before she died on the Bluff Highway.

Kelly said she could not understand why Konarski had "abandoned" her daughter and left her to fend for herself for "nine bloody hours".

"She had no phone contacts and no way of helping herself," Kelly said.

"He abandoned her that night."

NICOLE JOHNSTONE / FAIRFAX NZ The police cordon at the corner of State Highway 1 at Greenhills and Omaui Rd near Bluff where Tamara died.

In a separate interview, Konarski, broke down in tears as he said he was still struggling to come to terms with Schmidt's death.

"She was the love of my life and we were supposed to be on the holiday of a lifetime," he said.

He refused to discuss specifics about what happened that night, but said it was a "tragic set of circumstances".

Konarski said he didn't want to "impede the process" or "infuriate other people" by talking about her death.

"Everything can be explained and will be explained in due course."

Konarski said he should not have been charged with assault.

"I haven't got a spare $50,000 to fight the case in court, but it might come to that if need be, because it's becoming a matter of principle."

Commitments in Australia – work and childcare – prevented him attending court appearances in New Zealand, which his lawyer was dealing with on his behalf.

The case is scheduled to be called in the Invercargill District Court on September 13.

"When it gets to a pointed end where I need to be there then I'll be there," he said.

Konarski said he had taken out a loan so the couple could holiday in New Zealand and "for it to unravel the way it did it smashed me for a six".

Kelly said they could not afford to have Schmidt's body repatriated so it was cremated.

She said it felt like her daughter had been forgotten, and the only time she heard from police was when she asked questions.

"There will never be any closure with this. How can it be referred to the coroner and the case closed? How come I didn't know? I wanted to be kept in the loop."

Kelly said she had not spoken to Konarski since Tamara's funeral.

Police had asked her not to speak publicly, but she was "tired of not getting a result".





Kelly planned to travel to New Zealand for the anniversary of her daughter's death: "I will place a cross where she died. Tamara was so much more than just a beautiful woman and a mother of four from Brisbane."

Detective Sergeant Greg Baird said Konarski had co-operated with the police inquiry, but would not answer further questions while the matter was investigated by the coroner.

