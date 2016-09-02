Did Civil Defence react quickly enough to today's severe earthquake?

MORNING REPORT/RADIO NEW ZEALAND Waves of around 30 centimetres and were detected on the East Cape and Great Barrier. GNS seismologist Bill Fry explains what that means and what the risk of a tsunami is.

Concerns are being raised about the time taken to issue a tsunami warning after the severe early Friday earthquake off East Cape.

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management's request for the broadcasting of a tsunami warning was not sent out until 80 minutes after the quake. By then the main tsunami wave - measuring 30cm - had already hit sections of the east coast.

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck about 125km from land around 4.38am.

Interactive: Mapping the East Coast earthquake swarm depicting all of the shakes on the morning of September 2.

MCDEM sent out its first national advisory at 5.10am but that was only about the earthquake.

USGS USGS map showing the severity of the shaking after today's big quake.

A potential tsunami threat notice was not issued until 5.33am, and a request for an emergency announcement to be broadcast was not made until 5.58am.

Labour's Civil Defence spokeswoman, Clare Curran, said the delay in sending out a warning was a concern, and could have been more serious if the tsunami had been major.

"That's not a direct criticism of Civil Defence, because they're dealing with the systems that they've got in place and they have to make judgement calls...but it could be the difference between life and death, depending on the circumstances."

Breakfast Bill Martin from the Te Aroroa Holiday Park said the earthquake was "very violent" and was followed by two "reasonable aftershocks".

Curran said other countries already had the technology for automatic warning systems, but the Government had spent millions trying to create a bespoke system only to "come up with nothing and start from scratch again".

"We are a country that should have cracked this."

MCDEM said a response to criticisms about the time taken was being prepared by the office of Civil Defence Minister Nikki Kaye.

GEONET GeoNet map showing the swarm of quakes on the East Cape and offshore.

Philip Duncan, the head weather analyst at WeatherWatch, is calling for GeoNet to be given the responsibility for issuing threat warnings.

"There are some great people at Civil Defence, both in the local councils and in Government at MCDEM. But this morning's delays once again remind us that Civil Defence, at least from a Ministry point of view, is far too slow in these highly critical moments," Duncan said.

"In the minutes after the earthquake, recorded at 4.37am, GeoNet had already reviewed and confirmed the size and depth of this earthquake.

CCTV footage from New World Whakatane shows stock thrown to the floor in the 7.1 magnitude East Cape quake.

"But GeoNet cannot advise the public on tsunami risks - they must wait for Civil Defence to do it. And wait they do. And wait. And hope nothing is happening as they wait and public concerns grow," he said.

"GeoNet has a great reputation, are well known for setting the standards, and most importantly they are both accurate and fast. In an urgent life or death situation the current set up is bad.

"If the New Zealand Government is OK with MetService warning us of cyclones, why can't the scientific experts at GeoNet be the ones to initially warn and update us re: tsunami risk? Civil Defence can still take over once they get going - but we shouldn't have to wait first for them."

