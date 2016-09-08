Nine-year-old who killed herself possibly aimed to end "distress", but not life, coroner rules

DAVID UNWIN / FAIRFAX NZ Coroner Carla na Nagara says the behaviour of a 9-year-old girl who killed herself was at odds with suicidal children.

A 9-year-old girl who killed herself in the bathroom of her school did not want to commit suicide but instead took an impulsive step to end the distress that had built up in her life in the two days prior, a coroner has ruled.

The Palmerston North girl died on November 4, 2015, after being found unresponsive in a bathroom at her school the day prior.

The names of the school, the girl, and multiple other people involved in the case are currently suppressed.

Despite the fact her death was self-inflicted, a ruling from Coroner Carla na Nagara said the girl did not commit suicide.

The coroner said she was legally required to rule the girl's death was not a suicide unless evidence showed otherwise.

In her ruling, the coroner said she had reservations about ruling it a suicide, as the girl's behaviour leading up to her death was at odds with the kind typically exhibited by suicidal young people.

More to come.

- Stuff