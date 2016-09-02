Canterbury quake in 2010 was the same magnitude and also occurred early morning

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff.co.nz Te Araroa Holiday Park owner Bill Martin describes the violence of the quake which woke up much of the North Island.

There are some eerie similarities between the 2010 Canterbury earthquake and Friday's East Cape quake, one of the biggest in years.

Both quakes were shallow and the same magnitude, 7.1.

They occurred at almost the same time - 4.35am on September 4, 2010, and 4.37am on Friday.

USGS USGS map showing the severity of the shaking after Friday's big quake.

But, earthquakes are difficult to compare, as no two events are the same.

Almost exactly six years ago, a magnitude 7.1 shake generated by a previously unknown east-west fault zone under Darfield shook Christchurch and the South Island. Its intensity caused incredibly violent movement.

MARTIN HUNTER Earthquake damage to roads near Darfield from the 2010 quake, almost six years to the day.

Earthquakes tend to be measured using the magnitude scale, but on land the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale is a better indicator of strength.

The level of destruction, shaking, ground movement and so on depends on a range of factors, the type of quake, the amount of sideways and up-and-down shaking, the speed of the ground movement, the direction of thrust, and proximity to the epicentre.

A different system of gauges measure tsunami.

Interactive: Mapping the East Coast earthquake swarm depicting all of the shakes on the morning of September 2.

The epicentre in 2010, a GNS Science analysis says, was 40km west of Christchurch at a depth of 11km. Shaking intensity is recorded by "peak ground acceleration" - a measure of how fast the ground moves in relation to gravitational force.

It produced a maximum shaking intensity of MM9 - strong enough to topple buildings, cause liquefaction, and crack the ground.

However, seismologist Anna Kaiser said damage on land from Friday's quake would be mitigated because the epicentre was offshore.

GNS SCIENCE The Alpine Fault is visible from space where the Southern Alps meet the West Coast. The Australian-Pacific plate boundary shifts to the east of the North Island.

"The intensity we estimate at the moment is not as high as the Christchurch earthquake. At the moment it looks like it's most likely a normal fault mechanism."

GNS say there was no tsunami from the 2010 Darfield shake because it occurred inland, although it was at the time the most damaging quake since the deadly 1931 Hawke's Bay event.

An offshore earthquake can cause ground shaking, but the main risk is a tsunami. To produce a tsunami the seafloor must move and displace the sea, which happened on Friday and produced a 25-30cm wave.

USGS Tectonic plates are in constant motion and the Australia-Pacific boundary northeast of New Zealand is one of the most seismically active zones in the world.

The offshore quake was a different seismic event compared to the 2010 Christchurch quake.

At 4.38am on Friday, a shallow earthquake at a depth of 22km registered 125km off the northeast coast of the North Island. It's still too early for scientists to confirm the exact sequence, fault type and movement.

It may have been two quakes and its complexity means monitoring agencies found it hard to determine exact depth and tsunami risk and concerns have been raised about the time taken to issue a tsunami warning after the quake.

MORNING REPORT/RADIO NEW ZEALAND Waves of around 30 centimetres and were detected on the East Cape and Great Barrier. GNS seismologist Bill Fry explains what that means and what the risk of a tsunami is.

Seismologist are working to map the felt reports, verify instrument measurements and determine the exact sequence of the offshore earthquake, which is thought to have been within the Pacific plate.

The United States Geological Survey team said the shaking was moderate to strong at the tip of the East Cape, an intensity level below the severe shaking generated by the 2010 Darfield shake.

Undersea, the Pacific plate subducts beneath the Australian plate at the Kermadec and Hikurangi trenches and the USGS suggests the quake was "intraplate", a different kind of fault to the Christchurch shake, which means the rupture likely occurred in a fault within the plate, as opposed to a "thrust" at the boundary where plates meet.

It was near the plate boundary, probably around 22km below the seabed.

GNS Science and GeoNet seismologist Dr John Ristau​ said large tsunami were typically produced by large quakes on the boundary of two plates, such as the Hikurangi and Kermadec region, but Friday's quake was smaller than, for example, the 2004 quake that led to the Boxing Day tsunami and the 2011 Indian Ocean quake, which produced a severe earthquake and deadly tsunami in Japan.



"[Friday's] earthquake was much smaller than these earthquakes, and occurred below the boundary of the Australian and Pacific Plates, but did generate enough displacement of the seafloor to cause a small tsunami of around 25 cm at East Cape. In 1947 there were two earthquakes off the coast of Gisborne with magnitude about M7 which produced tsunamis with heights of several metres.



"These were a special type of earthquake called slow-rupture tsunami earthquakes. With these earthquakes the speed at which the fault ruptures is much slower than is typical for an earthquake, and as a result it causes a large displacement in the seafloor but does not produce significant high-frequency energy.



"The high-frequency energy is what people normally feel, which means the earthquakes were only weakly felt and no one was aware that a large tsunami was approaching."

Seismographs all over New Zealand and on the Chatham Islands and Raoul Islands detect tremors. Tsunami are detected using a different system, an international network of buoys measuring wave heights and lengths.

