Bali drug arrest a holiday gone 'bad'

TVNZ The 27-year-old was reportedly found with less than one gram of meth at Denpasar Airport.

A friend who was going to meet up with the New Zealand woman allegedly caught carrying drugs into Bali is scared.

The trip was a catch up with friends that has turned sour, he said.

Myra Williams, is a Kiwi who lives in Australia, and she was supposed to be holidaying with a group of friends on the Indonesian Island.

FACEBOOK Myra Williams, the Kiwi woman detained in Bali, after allegedly having methamphetamine on her.

The friend said: "This was meant to be a good gathering with friends and family which turned from good to bad. I hope Myra is ok wherever they have her."

She was allegedly caught carrying methamphetamine when she got off her flight from Melbourne and has since been paraded by authorities before media.

Williams is shown in footage wearing a blue t-shirt and initially a black balaclava which she later removes before the cameras.

RNZ Checkpoint "She will be held along with a number of others in very close conditions in the heat" - Craig Tuck

Indonesian media have reported that Williams was detained after authorities found a bag allegedly containing less than a gram of the drug on a seat next to her at the airport.

The amount is understood to be below the threshold for under which offenders face the death penalty.

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz.

SUPPLIED The New Zealander was reportedly arrested at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali.

According to Williams Facebook page, she is from Taupo but lives in Mornington, in the Australian state of Victoria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed a New Zealand citizen had been detained and the embassy in Jakarta was working to provide information.

MFAT said it was working with the Kiwi's family.

Indonesian drug laws are among the strictest in Southeast Asia.

As it was less than a gram, Williams should not face the firing squad, but could spend several years in prison.

Kiwi man Josh McGuigan once visited an inmate at Kerobokan Prison, known as the Bagkok Hilton, said the conditions were horrific.

"Worse than our zoos here. Id rather they shot me."

Four convicted drug carriers, including three Nigerians, executed by firing squad earlier this year.

New Zealander Antony de Malmanche was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for drug trafficking.

The 53-year-old from Whanganui says he didn't know 1.7kg of crystal meth was in his backpack when he flew to Bali, where he believed he would be meeting a woman he had been chatting with online.

In 2014 New Zealand-born Leeza Ormsby was arrested in Bali on serious drug charges.

She had been caught with half a joint in her handbag.

She managed to avoid the nightmare faced by Australian Schapelle Corby.

Corby spent nine years imprisoned after being convicted of smuggling drugs into Bali.

- Stuff