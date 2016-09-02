Kiwi arrested in Bali, reportedly on drugs charges

The New Zealander was reportedly arrested at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali.
A New Zealand woman has been detained in Bali, reportedly after being found with a quantity of methamphetamine.

Newshub reported the Taupo woman had been caught at Denpasar's airport following a flight from Melbourne.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed a New Zealand citizen had been detained and the embassy in Jakarta was working to provide information.

MFAT said it was working with the Kiwi's family.
 

- More to come

