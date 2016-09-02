Feilding's Kathy Hansen remembered as a loving, intelligent woman

Kathy Hansen in her office at Queen Elizabeth College.

"She was my mum, she was my dad, she was my best friend and she showed me the definition of unconditional love."

This was how Sam Hansen, otherwise known as rapper PNC, farewelled his mum Kathy Hansen at her funeral at Queen Elizabeth College in Palmerston North on Friday.

Hansen, 69, died when her Fitzroy St home in Feilding caught on fire about 8pm on August 24.

Supplied Kathy Hansen protesting the Springbok tour in the 1980s.

Hundreds of friends, family, students and colleagues gathered to farewell Hansen who had worked as a guidance counsellor at QEC for the past 25 years.

During the service, Sam Hansen said his mum was "pretty much my life".

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ Sam Hansen said his mother was extremely proud of him, sometimes, embarrassingly so.

He recalled how she always expressed her pride in him, sometimes embarrassingly so.

But the pair were extremely close.

"I felt like we were the same person, like we just were one soul."

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ. Sam Hansen, son of Kathy Hansen, walks behind his mother's casket at her funeral on Friday.

Hansen described his mum as being super-intelligent, a sentiment echoed by many in attendance.

"She was kind of like the human internet," he said.

"She was always the smartest person in the room and she definitely let you know it."

Murray Wilson/Stuff Kathy Hansen, who died in a Feilding house fire, was farewelled on Friday.

He said his mother was passionate and the the type of person who would see injustice, and want to make it right.

"One of her proudest moments was when she protested in the Springbok tour in the eighties."

He said she always encouraged him and believed in what he wanted to do.

"I never would have done [what I did] if it wasn't for her.

"She gave up her life for me and she was happy if I was happy."

He said her health had suffered of late, and she had recently had a heart attack, which he described as a tough time.

He imparted some advice to everyone in the room about how they could make his mum proud.

"It would be to live your life like she did.

"Use your brain, be a fighter, do what you're passionate about.

"Keep that youthful spirit and tell the people you love that you love them, embarrass them with your love, and at the end of the day be happy, because that's all that matters."

Kathy Hansen's sister Lesley Dame said even though she was 13 years younger than her sister, the pair were still close.

"She was very independent, she was quite a political person and obviously a feminist."

She spoke of her sister's love of food and wine, and her love of the French language.

Lesley Dame's husband, Rick Dame, said his sister-in-law was a very special person.

"You had to get to know her to understand her."

She was dedicated to her work as a guidance counsellor, he said.

"She was so clever, she would have become anything ... but she choose to help other people and I'm damn proud of her.

"She saved a lot of kids' lives; people don't realise that she did a fantastic job."

QEC principal Mike Houghton said Kathy Hansen was one of a kind, with a very distinguished style.

"She always stood up for the underdog and was not afraid to voice her opinion."

The coroner's office is still investigating the circumstances of her death.

