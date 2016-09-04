Ambo officer arrives at crash scene to find his son

JAY BOREHAM/FAIRFAX NZ Benjamin Butler, dad Philip and brother Elliott have a little more to celebrate this Father's Day after Benjamin was involved in a serious motorcycle accident which was attend by his ambulance paramedic father.

Just 20 seconds before arriving at the scene of a nasty motorcycle accident, a paramedic heard the last thing any parent wants to hear.

It was his son lying on the road.

"It was the worst job I have done ever done in 22 years," said Philip Butler.

CODE:1 Philip hovers anxiously over Benjamin after the ambulance paramedic discovered him at scene of a serious motorcycle accident.

"The worst thing any emergency service person could go to is your own family and not even know it."

CODE:1 Benjamin was seriously injured in the accident.

The St John paramedic, together with fellow Warkworth Ambulance Station paramedic Phil Marlow, were nearly at the scene on State Highway 1, north of Auckland on January 23, when he finally answered his wife Robyn's repeated calls.

"If I hang up on her she knows not to ring again. I said, 'this better be important!'"

His heart dropped when he learned his 14-year-old son Benjamin and his brother-in-law Andrew Allen were involved in the accident.

CODE1 The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted Butler's son to hospital.

Butler says the news was even more worrying because the last motorcycle accident at the spot by the Warkworth Honey Centre in May 2015 claimed the life of Karl McCallion, 46.

​Benjamin was riding pillion with his uncle heading south when the rear wheel of the bike burst, came off the rim and the two veered toward oncoming traffic.

Allen, an experienced rider of 37 years and member of Christian motorcycle club Seed of Abraham, flicked his bike around to throw Benjamin clear.

The split-second decision probably saved her son's life, his mother Robyn Butler, a nurse at Starship Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, says.

Benjamin's head bounced off the road, ripping off his helmet, and a second impact meant his bare head hit the road.

Knowing it would be difficult to treat his son, Marlow treated Benjamin, while Butler helped his brother-in-law.

"I could hear Benjamin screaming, so I knew he was with it," Butler said.

Benjamin suffered a serious concussion and broken collar bone in the accident, which closed the highway and cancelled the Warkworth Rodeo.

His uncle fared worse than him — he suffered 14 breaks in seven ribs, a punctured lung, fractured collar bone, scapula and shoulder blade, and a concussion.

"Phil came back to me and said 'Benjamin's alrigh't. So we swapped," Butler says.

Benjamin has mild Asperger's, which heightens anxiety and pain, and Butler knew little he did would be able to calm his son down.

More paramedics arrived soon after and Butler took on the role of dad, trying to console his screaming son.

"I said 'he's all yours'. I'm going to step back now and be dad."

With the motorway now closed the Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter was called to take Benjamin to Starship Children's Hospital due to his serious head injury.

Butler says it was massive relief when he saw the helicopter approach, knowing Benjamin would be in hospital in 10 minutes.

He as even more relieved when he saw St John medical director and intensive care consultant Tony Smith was aboard.

Benjamin was released the next day, but suffered from complications months after the accident due to a traumatic brain injury.

"I don't remember any of it. There was a bang and I blacked out," he said.

"He had a concussion for about two months and it took a long time for him to come right," his mother says.

Benjamin was off school for two months and monitored by Auckland Brain Injury Rehabilitation and then went for a follow-up with a child psychiatrist.

He was emotional, clingy, suffered hallucinations and spent a lot of time just sleeping.

Three months later he was given the all clear, but still suffers the effects.

"Even now when he goes past the Honey Centre he says he just gets cold chills. It's still a problem," his mum says.

Benjamin's uncle spent 10 days in hospital, was off work for three months and is still recovering from his injuries.

"But they are both still alive. People have died from less," Phil Butler says.

He says the rescue helicopter was a godsend.

"We rely on them so much in the Warkworth area for serious illnesses and accidents. They save a lot of lives," he says.

"But so do the ambulance crews that show up first. It is us who makes the decision to get the helicopter out that saves lives."

Butler is back out ready to do just that in his ambulance for Father's Day, but he says there will be a double celebration on Wednesday when Benjamin turns 15.

Benjamin's rescue features on the Code:1 on TVNZ on September 12.

- Sunday Star Times