More shakes on the way for East Cape

GNS SCIENCE Area of East Cape that the aftershock forecast covers.

Few aftershocks were felt on the East Cape overnight but stronger ones are on the way, according to GeoNet.

GNS seismologist Caroline Holden said while there was a string of aftershocks overnight most went unnoticed.

"Any less than magnitude 4 are unlikely to have been felt."

DAN RUSSELL/SUPPLIED The 7.1 magnitude earthquake caused interior and exterior damage at the Puketiti Station homestead in Te Puia Springs, East Cape. September 2, 2016.

The strongest aftershock so far has been a magnitude 6.2 which hit less than an hour after the 7.1 early on Friday morning.

READ MORE:

* Locals recount the 'primal' quake that struck the heart and kept returning

* Live coverage recap: New Zealand 7.1 magnitude quake on East Cape

* East Cape earthquake sends TVs and pictures flying, people to the hills

* Tsunami warning causing delays on Auckland trains

CCTV footage from New World Whakatane shows stock thrown to the floor in the 7.1 magnitude East Cape quake.

The earthquake was felt from Northland to Wellington in the North Island, and in the top of the South Island. Severe reports were felt in Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty.

Sizeable aftershocks are expected to continue for weeks, Holden said.

An aftershock forecast by GNS scientists shows while there's just 30 per cent probability there will be a 6-6.9 within the next day there's a 60 per cent probability there will be one within the next week.

Interactive: Mapping the East Coast earthquake swarm depicting all of the shakes on the morning of September 2.

That probability increases to 72 per cent within the next month.

It's "very unlikely" (12 per cent probability) there will be a 7+ quake within the next month.

The United States Geological Survey said the east of the North Island had a history of large quakes along the plate boundary, and seismic activity was particularly high in the Kermadec region.

Within a 250km radius of Friday's 7.1 shake, there were 28 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger during the 20th century.

The GNS forecast is only for the region of the upper East Cape and offshore.

WHAT SHOULD I DO?

If you live in the area near where the earthquakes are happening and you feel another long and strong earthquake, evacuate as safely as you can.

On its website GeoNet advises: "Earthquakes can happen anywhere in New Zealand, so we recommend being prepared for these.

"For more information on preparing for earthquakes, have a look at the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management's new website about preparing for emergencies at happens.nz.

"Also, check with your local and regional council, they have great resources and know a lot about what can happen in your area. Your local and regional council can also tell you if you live in a tsunami evacuation zone."

- Stuff