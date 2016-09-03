New Plymouth's square dancers celebrate 44th birthday, endure lengthy man drought

HANNAH LEE/Stuff.co.nz NP Square and Dance Club celebrate 44 years.

Dedicated square dancer Helen Cowie wears a blue sash that sets her apart from the other ladies in brightly coloured skirts and petticoats on the dance floor – to let them know she can take the lead.

The New Plymouth Square and Round Dance Club celebrated 44 years on Saturday, with dancers from throughout the North Island come to do-si-do.

Cowie said she had been dancing the male part for almost 20 years. The club had always been without enough males to partner everyone up.

Grant Matthew The New Plymouth Square and Round Dance Club has always had a problem with its male-to-female ratio.

"If you get the opportunity to dance as a lady you take it, though. It's nice to be able to be twirled around."

In some ways, the man's part was a little easier but the skirts were very much made for spinning about the dance floor, she said.

Grant Matthew Partners Murray and Doreen Richards were around when the first New Plymouth square dancing group formed in 1972.

They were a welcoming group and always looking for new members, men or women, to come and learn and have fun with them, Cowie said.

There was about 15 regular members left at the club, but for Saturday's birthday get-together dancers from Keri Keri to Wellington came and joined them on the dance floor.

Murray Richardson said back in the 70s when he and his wife Doreen first started up with the square dancing group, they tried to pair people off as more than just dance partners.

Grant Matthew Gillian and Brian Hulse said they had tried other forms of dancing, but square dancing was the most fun.

"There was a bit of matchmaking going on back then."

He said over the years they had travelled around New Zealand and over to Australia to dance – not competitively, just for the joy of it.

"The friendship and the fun of it, that's what makes it fun to do. And it's great exercise as well."

Ian Thompson had been with the club from 1974, when they were known as the Black and White Squares, he said.

"It was originally the Mountain Pine Hoe-downers, then we were the Black and White Squares and now we're the New Plymouth Square and Round Dance Club."

Square dancing used to be a family affair, with people bringing their children along to join the fun. However, clubs throughout the country had dwindling numbers as their members got older, Thompson said.

There used to be clubs in Eltham and Hawera but they had since died out.

"What we'd love is the younger lot to come in and learn it and then we can hand all this over to them, you see."

He said it was "good, clean fun" – no alcohol was allowed at the dance meets but that didn't mean you couldn't have a rollicking good time.

You could learn the 75 basic steps within the first year, usually, and from there you could pick up most other things, Thompson said.

And to clarify, square dancing was dancing in a square whereas with round dancing you went around the room in a circle, he said.

