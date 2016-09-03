Kaikoura without power after explosion in substation

KAIKOURA STAR Kaikoura residents were in the dark after a major fault in the district's substation

Kaikoura residents are without power after an explosion at the Kaikoura substation.

The district's 1500 residents have been in the dark since 3am on Saturday morning.

MainPower, the area's power provider, said the small explosion in the company's switchgear caused the fault.

"It's one of the worst faults we can get because it cuts power to the whole district," engineering manager Peter Hurford said.

READ MORE: Snow, power cuts, closed roads and the worst is yet to come

He said engineers were on the scene straight away and have been working through the morning to fix the problem.

The company was also getting back-up generators working, to restore power quicker.

"We have everyone at it, trying to get power back on and we sympathise with customers going with out power.

"We are trying our best to get the power back up and running."

Hurford estimated power should be restored by about 9-10am.

- Stuff.co.nz