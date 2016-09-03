Power cut to Kaikoura for nine hours after substation explosion

KAIKOURA STAR Kaikoura residents were in the dark after a major fault in the district's substation

Kaikoura is back up and running after an explosion at a Kaikoura substation left the district without power for nearly nine hours.

Nearly 2000 residents were left in the dark about 3am on Saturday morning.

MainPower​, the area's power provider, said the small explosion in the company's switchgear caused the fault.

"It's one of the worst faults we can get because it cuts power to the whole district," engineering manager Peter Hurford said.

READ MORE: Snow, power cuts, closed roads and the worst is yet to come

A Canterbury District Health Board spokeswoman said Kaikoura Hospital switched to its back-up generator about 3am.

Residents medically dependant on electricity were contacted and supported by MainPower, Hurford said.

Kaikoura Marine Centre and Aquarium owner Janelle White said her volunteers spent hours trying to save their fish.

"We have aerators that pump oxygen into the tank. But if the tanks aren't replenishing oxygen, the animals are at risk of asphyxiation.

"So our awesome volunteers have been walking down to the ocean and collecting buckets of salt water for them," White said.

"We had a panic and called around, trying to organise a generator, but most places were closed. They would have been in high demand anyway."

No animals or fish at the aquarium died as a result of the power cut.

MainPower arranged for generators to be taken to a few key businesses, including New World supermarket on Beach Rd, which required a 1-megawatt generator, big enough to power 300 houses.

Hurford said engineers worked through the morning to fix the problem.

"Our protection systems tell us where the fault is likely to be, so we zoomed into an area pretty quickly. The fault was in the indoor switchgear at the Ludstone Rd substation, so we had to strip the switchgear down to isolate that fault."

The repair was complicated and took longer than expected. He had hoped power would be restored by 10am, but repairs were not completed until 11.30am, Hurford said.

"It's pretty rare, but it does happen in the industry from time to time. There's no rhyme or reason to it, it just happens."

He apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

"We did our best, and we had a lot of people on it. I'm just sorry it wasn't fixed sooner."

- Stuff.co.nz