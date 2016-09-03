Serious head on crash on SH1, Pokeno

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Pokeno, south of Auckland, between the on ramp and off ramp after a head-on car crash late on Saturday morning.

Four people were injured in the crash.

One person was taken to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a critical condition and three others are being treated at the scene.

Are you stuck in the traffic? Let us know newstips@stuff.co.nz

Two people, one a child, have serious injuries, while a third person has moderate injuries.

The incident happened about 10.50am.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Steve Smith said fire services sent three trucks to the scene.

Staff had to cut someone from one of the vehicles, Smith said.

SH1 is expected to remain closed until 3 or 4pm, police estimate.

Diversions are in place through Pokeno, though delays are expected. Southbound traffic is advised to come off at SH2 and travel through Te Kauwhata.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

- Stuff