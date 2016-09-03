Crash in Huntington, Hamilton, on Gordonton Road

Six people were treated by St John Ambulance for injuries in a two-vehicle crash in one of Hamilton's northern surburbs.

The incident happened about noon at the intersection of Thomas and Gordonton roads, in Huntington.

While four people had minor injuries, one person had moderate and another was in a serious condition.

St John Ambulance said all six were taken to Waikato Hospital.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Steve Smith said fire services attended the scene due to a fuel spill from the crash that had leaked on to the road.

Police said it was a minor incident and tow trucks were called to retrieve the vehicles.

