Quick thinking saves dangling boy on Mt Hutt chairlift

ONE News Supervisors took a mat that was wrapped around a chairlift pole and used it as a net to catch the boy, who was suspended 10 metres in the air.

A young boy dangling off the side of a chairlift at Mt Hutt has been rescued by quick-thinking staff.

General manger of operations James Urquart said the incident on Saturday, which was captured on video, was a classic example of what could happen "when not lowering down the safety bar".

He said he had not spoken to the group involved, but it appeared the boy, aged between 8 and 12, leaned too far forward and slid off the lift.

He was left 10 metres in the air but quick thinking from supervisors at Mt Hutt.

Two adults on the lift, presumably his parents, caught hold of his arms, and "luckily enough" two staff members happened to be close by, Urquhart said.

They used a safety pad that was wrapped around a chairlift pole as a net to catch the boy.

Urquhart said the incident was over in less than a minute.

The boy carried on skiing, and so did the parents.

"Everyone clapped and cheered from the audience."

An investigation could be launched, Urquhart said, but without knowing who the people were, it was difficult to ascertain exactly what happened.

- Stuff