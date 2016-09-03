Men rescued after commercial fishing boat capsizes

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Two men were rescued south of the Chatham Islands after their fishing boat (not the one pictured) flipped.

Two men have been rescued after their fishing boat flipped just south of the Chatham Islands.

They were picked up 1.8 kilometres south of Pitt Island after activating their distress beacon on Saturday morning.

The crew of the 11-metre commercial fishing vessel Flynny set off their beacon around 11.30am and the signal was received by the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ).

Another local fishing boat The Eclipse was directed to the scene and found the men sitting on the upturned hull. They were reported safe and sound around 11.40am.

RCCNZ search and rescue mission coordinator Chris Wilson said the area was known as "a blackspot" for VHF radio and the beacon signal was essential to raise the alarm.



"The skipper and crew of the Eclipse have done a great job to get there so quickly and get the men to safety," she said.



"It's obviously not a great morning for the crew of the Flynny but without the EPIRB it could have been a lot worse."



It's not known what caused the capsize but the vessel has since been righted and towed to shore.



Weather conditions in the area were good, with light northerly winds.

- Stuff