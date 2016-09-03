Terminally ill teen unlikely to make concert - so band calls her

SUPPLIED Georgia Buckingham, who is fighting leukaemia, has had a Skype session with her musical heroes.

With a fortnight left to live, Kaitaia teen Georgia Buckingham has received a surprising gift.

Georgia, 16, has terminal leukaemia despite a successful bone marrow transplant from a foreign donor earlier in the year.

On June 23 a Givealittle page was set up to raise funds for Georgia to see pop-punk band 5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) in Sydney in October.

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS 5 Seconds of Summer perform in Los Angeles, California.

But doctors have said it's unlikely she will still be alive to make the trip.

Georgia's friends set up the Twitter hashtag #5SOSNoticeGeorgia to grab the band members' attention, since she was unlikely to see them in person.

It worked.

On September 2 Georgia tweeted she was "having a Skype session with 5sos".

She also tweeted that the band's bassist Calum Hood had told her "he would personally fly me over" to Sydney if she was well enough in October.

In the meantime, the original Sydney trip has been brought forward to next week.

"[W]e have our fingers and toes crossed that she is well enough for our trip," read an update from her sister Hayley O'Connor on Givealittle.

"We have been told to live life to the fullest and make this trip to Sydney the trip of a lifetime for Georgia.

"We have a few surprises planned for Georgia and of course lots of shopping. We can't wait to spend a few days together making lifetime memories."

The Givealittle page is still running; 344 donors have given more than $21,000 to date.

An update posted on August 30 said surplus funds will "be used for family expenses such as funeral costs and giving Georgia the casket she had dreamt of."

