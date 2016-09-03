Man dead after boat capsized near Hokitika

Sarah-Jane O'Connor The boat tipped over in a swell at the mouth of the Hokitika River, pictured here on a different day.

A man has died after the boat he was sailing in capsized off the coast of Hokitika on Saturday afternoon.



A police spokeswoman confirmed the boat tipped over in a swell at the mouth of the Hokitika River, off Gibson Quay, shortly after 1pm.



Another man who was in the boat when it capsized made it safely to shore, where he was treated for shock by paramedics.

Both were wearing life-jackets when the boat flipped, the spokeswoman said.



The matter has been referred to the coroner.

- Stuff