$500,000 Lotto windfall for two in Nelson and Auckland
Two people are half a million dollars richer after winning Lotto during its live draw on Saturday night.
The First Division winning tickets, worth $500,000, were sold at Pak N Save Richmond in Nelson, and New World in Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland.
Two others won $219,111 each with Strike Four.
Those winning tickets were sold at Paeroa Four Square and Woodend Store in Woodend, north of Christchurch.
Nobody won Powerball and the $8 million jackpot will roll over to Wednesday.
Lotto also announced 10 people had won Ford Rangers with the winning tickets purchased from Northland MyLotto, Canterbury MyLotto, Auckland MyLotto, Pak N Save Lincoln Rd, Cascade Superette, Alfriston Dairy, Paper Plus Pukekohe, Kapiti Pak N Save, Redwood Lotto and Unichem Bishopdale Pharmacy.
Lotto ticket holders who bought tickets from those locations should check their tickets at any Lotto outlet.
- Stuff