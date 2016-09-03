$500,000 Lotto windfall for two in Nelson and Auckland

MICHAEL BRADLEY Two people won $500,000 after buying Lotto tickets in Auckland and Nelson.

Two people are half a million dollars richer after winning Lotto during its live draw on Saturday night.

The First Division winning tickets, worth $500,000, were sold at Pak N Save Richmond in Nelson, and New World in Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland.

Two others won $219,111 each with Strike Four.

Those winning tickets were sold at Paeroa Four Square and Woodend Store in Woodend, north of Christchurch.

Nobody won Powerball and the $8 million jackpot will roll over to Wednesday.

Lotto also announced 10 people had won Ford Rangers with the winning tickets purchased from Northland MyLotto, Canterbury MyLotto, Auckland MyLotto, Pak N Save Lincoln Rd, Cascade Superette, Alfriston Dairy, Paper Plus Pukekohe, Kapiti Pak N Save, Redwood Lotto and Unichem Bishopdale Pharmacy.

Lotto ticket holders who bought tickets from those locations should check their tickets at any Lotto outlet.

- Stuff