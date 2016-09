Live: Six years on from Canterbury's 7.1 Darfield quake

FAIRFAX NZ Six years ago today, Canterbury's ground shook.

Life in Canterbury changed on September 4, 2010.

When the magnitude 7.1 quake hit at 4.35am no one could have believed what was still to come.

Six years later we take a look at how the Christchurch region is faring. Join us as we spend the day sharing stories of real people affected by the quakes, and the plans of those who are in charge of rebuilding and regenerating the region.

CARYS MONTEATH/FAIRFAX NZ Christchurch has come a long way in six years but there's still a lot of work to be done.

- Stuff