Heavy rain, strong winds on their way for much of New Zealand

SUPPLIED Mt Taranaki, usually seen from New Plymouth's PriceWaterhouseCoopers building, is obscured by mist in this webcam image from Sunday morning.

There's a wet and wild Sunday in store for much of the country, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to buffet much of the country.

A severe weather watch has been issued for the lower North Island, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Parts of the South Island also faced a blustery start to the day, with severe weather warnings issued for Canterbury, Otago, Fiordland and Southland.

SUPPLIED Rain was building on Mt Taranaki's Manganui Ski Area on Sunday morning.

MetService issued the watch for the Taranaki, Kapiti Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa districts.

READ MORE:

* How the warmer weather is effecting our spending habits

* Why are we obsessed with the weather?

A heavy rain watch was in place for Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Ranges, with downpours expected after midday.

In addition, severe northwesterly gales were forecast in Wellington and Wairarapa from Sunday night to Monday morning.

"People in these regions are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, in case parts of this watch are upgraded to a full warning or further areas are added," MetService said.

There was a low risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening around western Waitomo and Taranaki, as well as parts of Kapiti and Wellington.

Meanwhile, a strong wind advisory had been issued for Auckland boaties.

A northerly wind gusting up to 35 knots was expected on Sunday afternoon in the Hauraki Gulf between Bream Head and Cape Colville.

Westerly gusts of up to 35 knots were forecast for the Manukau and Waitemata harbours on Monday.

In the South Island, strong winds hit Banks Peninsula on Sunday morning, with gusts reaching 83kmh.

Gales had reached 91kmh in Dunedin.

The northerly was expected to die down by Monday morning in Canterbury, MetService staffer Tom Adams said.

"The message is it's going to be a very windy day so make sure things are tied down around your property."

The warmer temperatures were set to continue on Monday and Tuesday but disappear on Wednesday.

A cold, fast-moving front was set to take temperatures down sharply on Wednesday and bring a good dumping of snow for the Southern Alps.

Heavy rain was expected to hit the ranges of Westland south of Otira with up to 180mm of rain by Monday morning.

Significant rain was also expected about the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass.

- Stuff