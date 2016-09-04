Lifebuoy removed only week before fatal boating accident on West Coast

SUPPLIED Kerry Apperley and his son Aidan Mahuika-Apperley.

The family of a man who died in a boating accident say he may still be alive if the district council had not removed a nearby lifebuoy a week earlier.

Aidan Mahuika-Apperley, 18, and his 48-year-old father, Kerry Apperley​, went for a cruise in their boat about midday Saturday.

They had been in the boat for about 30 minutes when it tipped over in a swell at the mouth of the Hokitika River, off Gibson Quay, on the West Coast.

SUPPLIED Kim Mahuika and her husband Kerry Apperley, who died in a boating accident on the West Coast on Saturday.

The pair, who were wearing lifejackets and wetsuits, immediately tried to get back to shore.

"A couple of minutes after it capsized, [Apperley] started swimming and then he just stopped and started panicking," Aidan Mahuika-Apperley said.

SARAH-JANE O'CONNOR The boat tipped over in a swell at the mouth of the Hokitika River, pictured here on a different day.

"He was panicking a bit too much to talk and make sense.

"I was dragging him back with me for a bit because he wasn't swimming or anything and pushed him along but then there was a point where I had to let go or it would have been me as well – it was more than hard."

Mahuika-Apperley said police told the family on Sunday that the Westland District Council had recently removed a lifebuoy near the mouth of the river.

"It was taken because the road down to the tip is all closed because of erosion, but the lifebuoy, where it was, was pretty much right where it happened," Mahuika-Apperley said.

He said the lifebuoy "definitely would have" helped him save his father.

"That lifebuoy could have been thrown out if the rope was there. I'm angry that it wasn't there, it really f.... me off . . . they didn't have to move it, they just did."

The council's chief executive, Tania Winter, declined to comment on the allegations.

"This is a police matter, the police will be investigating this accident as well as other maritime agencies I'm sure and we actually have no comment on that," she said.

Aidan Mahuika-Apperley made it back to the shore about 20 minutes after the boat tipped.

"I let the waves pretty much dump me on the beach and then a couple of people dragged me up the beach.

"I was f....., I couldn't move. I thought I would be able to walk when I hit the shore but I went to stand up and just fell over."

In a statement on behalf of the family, Apperley's daughter-in-law, Kristy Wilson, said he was a "family man", who loved and adored his wife Kim Mahuika, and their five children.

"He was the glue that held our whanau together. He was a well-known mechanic and a jack of all trades. He could always be found in his shed working on his land cruiser or making miniature hot rods.

"He was very adventurous, he loved fishing and he could always be found wearing his Red Bands [gum boots]."

Apperley loved the outdoors, Wilson said.

"He loved being out on the beach and being with the kids, that was pretty much who he was. He was always fixing something or always helping everybody."

The accident was the second tragedy to strike the family in the last few years.

In 2012, Apperley's other son, Ricky Mahuika-Apperley, was involved in a car crash that killed his best friend. Mahuika-Apperley, who was the passenger in the car, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He suffered head, lung and rib injuries.

Wilson said the crash had a big impact on the family.

"It's definitely been a hard few years since then. It's definitely taken its toll on the whole family and affected their whole lives, [Apperley's death] will definitely change their lives forever now."

Senior Sergeant Steve Collins said on Saturday both men were wearing life jackets and wet suits, but the conditions were "challenging".

"The seas were rough and it was high tide," he said.

Apperley's death has been referred to the coroner.

