West Coast boating death: 'I had to let go, or it would have been me as well'

SUPPLIED Kim Mahuika and her husband Kerry, who died in a boating accident on the West Coast on Saturday.

It was supposed to be a nice father and son cruise in their boat, but it ended in tragedy as a teenager tried desperately to drag his father to shore.

Aidan Mahuika, 18, and his 48-year-old father, Kerry Mahuika, went for a cruise in their boat about midday Saturday.

They had been in the boat for about 30 minutes when it tipped over in a swell at the mouth of the Hokitika River, off Gibson Quay, on the West Coast.

SARAH-JANE O'CONNOR The boat tipped over in a swell at the mouth of the Hokitika River, pictured here on a different day.

The pair, who were wearing lifejackets and wetsuits, immediately tried to get back to shore.

READ MORE: Rough seas claim man's life

"A couple of minutes after it capsized, [Kerry Mahuika] started swimming and then he just stopped and started panicking," Aidan Mahuika said.

"He was panicking a bit too much to talk and make sense.

"I was dragging him back with me for a bit because he wasn't swimming or anything and pushed him along but then there was a point where I had to let go or it would have been me as well – it was more than hard."

Aidan Mahuika made it back to the shore about 20 minutes later.

"I let the waves pretty much dump me on the beach and then a couple of people dragged me up the beach.

"I was f....., I couldn't move. I thought I would be able to walk when I hit the shore but I went to stand up and just fell over."

In a statement on behalf of the family, Kerry Mahuika's daughter-in-law, Christie Wilson, said he was a "family man", who loved and adored his wife Kim, and their five children.

"He was the glue that held our whanau together. He was a well-known mechanic and a jack of all trades. He could always be found in his shed working on his land cruiser or making miniature hot rods.

"He was very adventurous, he loved fishing and he could always be found wearing his Red Bands [gum boots]."

Kerry Mahuika loved the outdoors, Wilson said.

"He loved being out on the beach and being with the kids, that was pretty much who he was. He was always fixing something or always helping everybody."

Senior Sergeant Steve Collins said on Saturday both men were wearing life jackets and wet suits, but the conditions were "challenging".

"The seas were rough and it was high tide," he said.

Mahuika's death has been referred to the coroner.

- Stuff