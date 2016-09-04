Life goes on as quakes swarm around East Cape

MARTY SHARPE/ FAIRFAX NZ The wharf at Hicks Bay, one of the communities that bore the brunt of Friday morning's quake.

In the background at Te Puka Tavern, laughing and the clinking of plates can be heard.

There is nothing to suggest that the town and others around the North Island's remote East Cape are currently amid a swarm of aftershocks following a 7.1 quake early on Friday morning.

One Ruatoria local, who would not be named, had lived in the town for 60 years and had never felt one as big.

TVNZ Friday morning's earthquake was centred about 100km northeast of Te Araroa and was only 22km deep.

"No-one is too excited about it. It was more interesting than anything."

As after shocks rocked the area, with the exception of the "usual drama queens", locals were simply going on with their lives.

Jo Mataira, at Te Puka Tavern, south of Ruatoria, was having a busy lunch rush on Sunday. Nobody was deterred from going out.

It was, though, the biggest quake she had felt in the area.

"When there's a call of evacuation, we all action it. You just get on with it, and everyone appears to be doing that."

GeoNet duty seismologist Caroline Holden said that, since Friday's 7.1 quake, the East Cape area rocked through 73 quakes of magnitude 4 or greater.

Nine of those were magnitude 5 or greater, while two were magnitude 6 or greater.

And things were not about to drastically improve, with a 60 per cent chance of a magnitude 6 to 6.9 in the coming week, she said.

- Stuff