Native tree felling sparks a heated exchange

JACKSON THOMAS/ FAIRFAX MEDIA Andrew Geddes wasn't notified about the tree felling, which is intended to clear the way for a two-storey house.

A dispute between neighbours over the felling of 12 native trees at an historic Auckland homestead resulted in police being called.

Tempers flared in the leafy west Auckland suburb of Titirangi when Michael Duggan and Andrew Geddes saw an arborist chopping down native trees on August 29 to make way for the neighbours to build a two-storey house.

Duggan confronted the arborist and said words were exchanged and tempers ran high.

JACKSON THOMAS/ FAIRFAX MEDIA Andrew Geddes is concerned the 360 degree view from the homestead will be lost if the neighbours build a two-storey house.

Geddes said: "Mike had every right to ask what the heck was going on."

Police attended the incident, but no arrests were made.

NZME reported Duggan and Geddes' neighbours, Ian and Michelle Costello, gained resource consent on August 26 to chop down 12 native trees below the homestead to build a new two-storey house.

Geddes is a retired arborist. His family has owned the homestead and property since 1940, until a sale to Duggan which is due to settle in the next coming months.

He said a section of the property was subdivided some time ago and sold to the Costellos.

He said Michelle Costello was a very nice person, "but she's decided to build a house which is going to be at the level of the tennis court so most of the view is going to be lost".

Neither Duggan nor Geddes were notified about the resource consent or the tree felling until it was too late.

"There was no visual impact assessment requested and it was done by the applicant herself who has no experience," Duggan said.

"There was no evidence given to [the] council to support the minor assessment and no opportunity for input."

However, the resource consent shows the plan did not comply with planning rules on six counts, NZME reported.

The 9072sqm property known as the Rangiwai Estate was built by Henry Atkinson who was an early pioneer in Titirangi and whose statue stands outside the arts facility Lopdell House.

Duggan said the issue has been put forward for judicial review and the council has stopped work because of the breaches in the resource consent.

The Costellos were unable to be reached for comment.

