All Blacks give dads the Father's Day gift of children's delight

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ All Blacks Codie Taylor and Sam Cane add their weight to the tug-o-war on a visit to Morrinsville.

There were high-fives and autographs all around as eight of the All Blacks squad dropped in on Morrinsville for a quick Father's Day skills session.

And that was just for the dads.

More than 80 children lined up at the Campbell Park footy fields, ready to train and hundreds more watched as the rugby heroes made their way around the pitch.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ Scott Conder with his kids, Eden Conder, five, and Jack Conder, seven, after a skills session with All Blacks.

Kereone dairy farmer Scott Conder took his children Jack, seven, and Eden, five, where they got stuck in on the action.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks pass on tips to Canterbury girls' rippa rugby teams

* Nine year old New Plymouth boy socks it to All Blacks to the Nation competition

* Boy's bid to lure All Blacks to New Plymouth hits the jackpot

"It's been really good," Conder said. "It's good for the kids to get out, too."

Codie Taylor, Ryan Crotty, Aaron Smith, Luke Romano, Waisake Naholo, Aaron Cruden, Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick are visiting communities in the Waikato as part of the All Blacks to the Nation programme.

They arrived from an earlier session at Tahuna to rapturous applause and got down to encouraging the next generation of rugby stars with passing and tackle drills and a four-way tug-o-war.

Morrinsville Sports junior rugby administrator Angela Bishop said the event had to be kept hush, hush until the last few days.

"We only got a week's notice and it couldn't be announced till Tuesday," Bishop said.

"We were really excited they were coming. We wanted to make it all about the kids."

- Stuff