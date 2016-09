Man rescued after falling off Coromandel cliff

DAVID WALKER / FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services were required after man fell off a cliff.

A man has been airlifted to Auckland hospital after falling off a cliff onto rocks in the Coromandel on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 11.30am at Little Bay. The manĀ fell about 8 metres.

Westpac rescue helicopter was called to help the man, while the Fire Service also attended.

St John Ambulance said the condition of the man wasn't thought to be too serious.

- Waikato Times