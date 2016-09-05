Police investigating 'trashed' hotel room in Christchurch

SUPPLIED A heater was ripped out off the wall of a hotel room, allegedly by three women staying there, the hotel manager says.

A woman who allegedly trashed a hotel room with her friends posted on Facebook only days earlier that she was likely to "trash" the "flash" hotel.

Pavilions Hotel Christchurch posted a photo of the three women on its Facebook page on Sunday.

"They trashed the room, threw eggs at all the parked cars. Kept people awake all night. Paid cash for the room as their credit card was declined, but left us with a badly damaged room," the post said.

SUPPLIED The trio allegedly ripped curtains from rails while trashing their hotel room in Christchurch.

The women quickly got in touch with hotel manager Deborah Rollinson and asked her to take the post down. Rollinson refused to remove the post until she had been paid $500 for the damage.

"Her mother then contacted me, asked for our bank account details and put $100 in. Then I took the post down and they've agreed to pay $50 a week from now on."

One of the women – who claim a man visiting the room is responsible for the damage – posted on Facebook on Thursday about their plans for the weekend.

SUPPLIED The women are alleged to have egged several cars in the hotel parking lot.

"Ahhh hurry up saturday, we have piss to sink, male creatures to creep on, clubs to be kicked out of and lets face it a flash as f... motel that we are probs going to trash (sic)."

The post has since been removed. The women declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

Rollinson said she had never seen a room in worse condition.

"They're trying to claim that somebody they brought back there, who they clearly knew, did all the damage but at the end of the day, they checked in and they're responsible.

"All they had to do was come down in the morning and say to us 'the room is a mess, it's not our fault, this is who it is, we want to report it to police'."

A police spokeswoman said on Monday that the incident was being investigated, but could not confirm if any arrests had been made.

- Stuff