Trio of women allegedly trash Christchurch hotel room

SUPPLIED A heater was ripped out off the wall of a hotel room, allegedly by three women staying there, the hotel manager says.

Three women who allegedly "trashed" a hotel room and egged several cars have agreed to make amends.

Pavilions Hotel Christchurch posted a photo of the three women on its Facebook page on Sunday.

"They trashed the room, threw eggs at all the parked cars. Kept people awake all night. Paid cash for the room as their credit card was declined, but left us with a badly damaged room," the post said.

SUPPLIED The trio allegedly ripped curtains from rails while trashing their hotel room in Christchurch.

Hotel manager Deborah Rollinson​ got a call from a "mortified" duty manager on Sunday morning telling her what had happened.

"They've taken all the mini bar [items], we've got to get an electrician to fix the heater and rewire it again because it's been ripped out of the wall. They've ripped the cords of the TVs out of the wall too."

Rollinson said the women had since been in touch and agreed to pay some money for the damages.

SUPPLIED The women are alleged to have egged several cars in the hotel parking lot.

She hoped to get about $500.

"We could have charged them a lot more because we're going to have the room out for two nights.

"We're just charging them the cost of getting an electrician, a plasterer and some painters."

- Stuff