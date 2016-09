Robbery at a Hamilton liquor store

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Police are investigating a robbery of a Hamilton liquor store.

A liquor store owner was assaulted in a robbery at Davies Corner in Hamilton.

No weapon was involved in the assault, but the two men did flee with alcohol.

The shop owner didn't receive serious injuries.

Police are at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

- Waikato Times