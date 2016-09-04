Two people in serious condition after crash near Timaru
A man and a woman are in a serious condition after a South Canterbury crash.
A St John spokeswoman said a man and woman were transported to Timaru Hospital after a motor vehicle accident on the Timaru-Pareora Highway at 3.40pm.
"Both were in a serious condition."
The accident blocked the southbound lane near the Munro Road intersection in Pareora.
READ MORE:
* Serious head on crash on SH1, Pokeno
* 'Compelling evidence' that man charged with mate's death was not the driver
A police spokeswoman said Police had since left the scene and the road was open to traffic.
The New Zealand Transport Agency earlier issued a road closure notice for SH 1 Timaru To Oamaru.
- Stuff