Two people in serious condition after crash near Timaru

MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ Two people are in a serious condition after a car accident in South Canterbury.

A man and a woman are in a serious condition after a South Canterbury crash.

A St John spokeswoman said a man and woman were transported to Timaru Hospital after a motor vehicle accident on the Timaru-Pareora Highway at 3.40pm.

"Both were in a serious condition."

The accident blocked the southbound lane near the Munro Road intersection in Pareora.

READ MORE:

* Serious head on crash on SH1, Pokeno

* 'Compelling evidence' that man charged with mate's death was not the driver

A police spokeswoman said Police had since left the scene and the road was open to traffic.

The New Zealand Transport Agency earlier issued a road closure notice for SH 1 Timaru To Oamaru.

- Stuff